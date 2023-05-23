Jarren Bruer

Carlisle County’s Jarren Bruer earned the 3-2 victory over the Ballard Memorial Bombers on Monday night. Bruer allowed just one hit, walked two and struck out six in the victory to advance to the semifinal round of the First Region tournament.

 WILL MUITER | The Sun

On Monday night, Ballard Memorial faced off against Carlisle County in the first round of the First Region baseball tournament at McCracken County High School. Carlisle entered the game with a 23-12 record and left 24-12 after defeating the Bombers 3-2.

The night’s scoring started off in the top of the third inning when Ballard’s Konner Myatt doubled to right field to score Mason Nichols. Daniel Meinschein laid down a sacrifice bunt to make it a 2-0 ballgame.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In