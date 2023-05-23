On Monday night, Ballard Memorial faced off against Carlisle County in the first round of the First Region baseball tournament at McCracken County High School. Carlisle entered the game with a 23-12 record and left 24-12 after defeating the Bombers 3-2.
The night’s scoring started off in the top of the third inning when Ballard’s Konner Myatt doubled to right field to score Mason Nichols. Daniel Meinschein laid down a sacrifice bunt to make it a 2-0 ballgame.
The Comets responded in the bottom of the fourth when Bradyn Williams singled to score Kasen Perez to cut the Ballard lead to one. With runners on the corners and two outs, Jarren Bruer doubled to score both runners and take the lead for Carlisle County.
In the top of the sixth inning, controversy struck when Ballard’s Hunner Bealmear was called out and ejected from the game after a collision at home plate jarred the ball loose in an attempt to score from a failed suicide squeeze attempt. This prevented the tying run from coming across the plate.
In the top of the seventh inning, Jarren Bruer allowed his only hit through the last four innings of the game, but that was not enough for Ballard as the final score of the game was 3-2 in favor of Carlisle County. The Comets season stays alive as they will take on McCracken County on Tuesday night at Preston Cope Field with a 5:30 p.m. scheduled first pitch.
CARLISLE COUNTY 3, BALLARD MEMORIAL 2
BMHS- 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 — 2-6-0
CCHS- 0 0 0 3 0 0 x — 3-6-2
CCHS- J Bruer 1-3 2 RBI, 4 IP 1 H 6 K
BMHS- K Myatt 2-4 RBI, 5 IP 7 K
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.