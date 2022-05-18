Carlisle County claimed the First District baseball title on Tuesday night, beating Hickman County 6-5. This was the fourth contest between the two teams, the Falcons claimed the first meeting and the Comets claimed the remaining three. Carlisle also beat Hickman in last year’s district title game with a score of 5-4.
It was a tight defensive game until the bottom of the fourth inning when the first runs were scored. Carlisle County got things going in that inning with bases loaded. A Single from Koltyn Perez was followed by a pair of walks for Dylan Jewell and Justin Deweese to load the bases. Josh Newsome was handed another walk to bring home Perez for the first run and plenty of inning left to play as Hickman County had yet to snag an out.
Dawson Draper kept things going with yet another walk to bring home Jewell. A pitching change from Eli Prince to Walker McClanahan would end the walks and grab the first out as McClanahan struck out Jarren Bruer.
Kenton Arnold didn’t let that first out halt the scoring as he hit a double to deep right field to score both Deweese and Newsome to take the 4-0 lead. One out later and Hickman County would take the plate in an attempt to answer back.
And answer back they did with three runs of their own. Carlisle’s Bruer was quick to get the first out with a strikeout of the first at-bat for Hickman County. Two consecutive walks for Witt Carter and Gabe Dowdy followed by a single by McClanahan would load the bases and put the Falcons in scoring position. Micah Naranjo would follow with a single of his own to score both Cain Edging and Dowdy to cut the deficit down to 4-2.
Carlisle would add another out to the board but Tyler Hoff would answer with a fly ball double to right field to score McClanahan making it a 4-3 ballgame. One more out later and the Comets would look to build their lead back up.
Perez would start with a walk from McClanahan and would sneak around the bases with Dewell on the plate.
He would hit a single ground ball to center field to score Perez to keep the scoring going.
Two quick outs followed and Jewell would score the sixth run on a passed ball just before Draper struck out ending the inning.
The Carlisle County defense held their ground in the top of the sixth inning, keeping the Falcons to just one walk and scoreless as they came closer to the victory.
Hickman did the same, snagging three quick outs in the bottom of the sixth as they ensured they wouldn’t go down without a fight.
The Falcons kept things interesting when Naranjo singled on a line drive to right field and Carter capitalized with an out of the park homer to bring home Naranjo and make it a 6-5 game.
Mitchell would come in as relief pitcher to replace Perez to snag the second out.
He would walk Prince in the next at-bat, but would dash Hickman’s dreams of adding another run when he struck out Cameron Sublett to end the game 6-5.
After the game the All-District baseball team was honored with Tristan Lalley from Fulton City, Chade Everrett and Max Gibbs from Fulcont County, Wes Carter, Gabe Dowdy and Micah Naranjo from Hickman County and Dawson Draper, Koltyn Perez, Justin Deweese and Dylan Jewell from Carlisle County.
Both Hickman and Carlisle will await to see who they play in the First Region tournament as the draw takes place on Thursday evening.
Carlisle County 6 Hickman County 5
Carlisle County 000420X 6-6-1
Hickman County 0000302 5-8-0
2B: CC — K Arnold, HC — T Hoff
HR: HC — W Carter
TB: CC — K Perez 2, K Arnold 2, D Jewell 2, J Bruer 1; HC — W Carter 5, T Hoff 3, M Naranjo 2, W McClanahan 1, G Dowdy 1
