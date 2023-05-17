For the third consecutive year, the Carlisle County Comets are the First District champions. They earned the title by defeating the Hickman County Falcons in a 4-2 decision on Tuesday night at Lohaus Field in Fulton, KY.
The two teams met three times previous in the regular season, with the Comets winning two of those three other games.
Carlisle County earned the win by starting strong offensively and finishing strong at-bat as well. They scored two runs in the opening inning and two in the closing to edge out the Falcons.
“I felt like we threw the first punch and Hickman County responded well,” Carlisle County head coach Hunter Burge said. “Jarren Bruer pitched out of a big jam and Dylan Jewell put the bat on the ball in the top of the seventh to get us the go-ahead run was super important there.”
After that early 2-0 lead for Carlisle, the Falcons responded in the bottom of the second and third innings to tie the game up. It was a defensive battle from there as both teams combined for 20 total strikeouts on the night between four pitchers.
Bruer took the win from the mound for the Comets, closing out the last four innings, allowing just three hits, one walk and struck out seven. Mitchell started the first three innings where he allowed one hit, two runs, four walks and three strikeouts.
Walker McClanahan took the loss for the Falcons, coming in to relieve Eli Prince who hurled the first six innings. Prince allowed six hits, two runs, walked three and struck out nine, while McClanahan allowed one hit, two runs and struck out one.
With the threat of extra innings looming, Carlisle County turned to the fundamentals. Koltyn Perez started off the innings strong with a ground ball single and quickly advanced to second on an error. Jewell capitalized on the opportunity of a base runner with a fielders choice to score Perez and take the 3-2 lead.
Another fielders choice, this time from Bradyn Williams put two runners on base and Caysen Mitchell drove Jewell home on a ground ball turned error for what would be the game winning run.
After the First District Championship game, members from all four teams were honored and named to the All-District Team. From Carlisle County; Dylan Jewell, Jarren Bruer, Caysen Mitchell and Koltyn Perez, from Hickman County; Eli Prince, Walker McClanahan, Tyler Hoff and Coleson Naranjo, from Fulton County; JC Parker, Luke Jackson and Max Gibbs, and from Fulton City Christian Sproul.
Both the Hickman County Falcons and Carlisle County Comets will advance to the First Region tournament next week, but for now they will get back to practice and wait to see who the draw has in-store for them.
CARLISLE COUNTY 4, HICKMAN COUNTY 3
CRLS 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 — 4-7-1
HCKM 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 — 2-4-3
TB: CC — C. Wright 2, D. Jewll 2, C. Mitchell 1, B. Mitchell 1, B. Williams 1, K. Perez 1, C. Thompson 1; HC — A. Burpo 2, W. McClanahan 1, T. Boaz 1
RECORDS: Carlisle County (23-12); Hickman County (14-13)
