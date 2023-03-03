The Graves County Eagles and the Carlisle County Comets opened up their CFSB First Region Tournament on Thursday with a close contest. Graves entered the game holding a 70-39 win over Carlisle earlier in the season, but the Comets came away with a 56-51 victory to advance to the semifinals.
The Eagles began the game up 9-0 before the Comets finally got on the scoreboard nearly six minutes into the game. Graves held steady with their lead through the rest of the quarter and led 11-5 when the quarter ended. Carlisle’s Zack Grogan controlled all five of the Comets early points.
”I’m feeling pretty good,” Grogan said. “During warmups I felt like I just couldn’t miss and I felt good coming into the game. But, I also have a great team backing me. I have four other scorers and we switch it up often and rely on each other different nights. This was a big win for us, we’ve been here for the past four years and it’s our first win since I’ve been in high school in the regional tournament so we are just going to come in and give it our best shot against McCracken.”
In the second quarter, the Comets took their first lead of the game at 20-19 when Koltyn Perez went one for two at the free throw line. The Eagles quickly took the lead back when Briley VeuCasovic scored four straight points. Scoring would bounce back-and-forth as each team took turns controlling the lead if just for a minute. Carlisle controlled a narrow 24-23 lead heading into the halftime break.
”They start four guards and we start four guards and as far as matchups go that’s the best one so I felt like Graves would be our best matchup,” Carlisle County head coach Brian O’Neill said. “But you still got to get out and play, they beat us by 31 on Valentines Day, but we got our guys to believe and I think our last game against Hickman really gave us confidence heading into tonight.”
Darrel Hughes tied the game twice with a pair of three-point baskets in the third quarter, but the Comets responded each time by taking the lead back. The Eagles started to turn the ball over and the Comets answered by building their largest lead of the game at six points, leading 43-37 with a quarter left to play.
In the final quarter, the Comets were holding strong with their lead throughout the whole quarter. Then, with just under two minutes left, Hughes buried a deep bucket to pull the score within three, where the Comets led 49-46. The Eagles started to intentionally foul after that and with the Comets making the majority of their free throws and the Eagles having possessions of not scoring, the Comets held on to win 56-51.
Carter Burnett led that free throw effort down the stretch and all night long as eight of his 10 points came from the charity stripe. He secured four in the final frame down the stretch when it mattered most alongside two from Kenton Arnold and one from Grogan.
Grogan was named the CFSB Most Outstanding Player of the game behind his game high 23-points, including 12 in the third quarter.
Hughes led the Eagles in scoring with 15 points off the bench, on five made three-point shots.
The Comets advance to play the McCracken County Mustangs on Saturday at 2:30p.m. in the CFSB First Region Tournament semifinal.
Carlisle County 5 19 19 13 — 56
Graves County 11 12 14 14 — 51
CC: Z. Grogan 23, C. Burnett 10, B. Williams 8, K. Arnold 5, K. Perez 3, J. Bruer 3, K. Bowles 2, W. Rickard 2.
GC: D. Hughes 15, L. Pigg 13, B. Waller 11, C. Carrico 6, B. VeuCasovic 4, C. Mills 2.
