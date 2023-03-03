The Graves County Eagles and the Carlisle County Comets opened up their CFSB First Region Tournament on Thursday with a close contest. Graves entered the game holding a 70-39 win over Carlisle earlier in the season, but the Comets came away with a 56-51 victory to advance to the semifinals.

The Eagles began the game up 9-0 before the Comets finally got on the scoreboard nearly six minutes into the game. Graves held steady with their lead through the rest of the quarter and led 11-5 when the quarter ended. Carlisle’s Zack Grogan controlled all five of the Comets early points.

