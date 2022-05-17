District tournament season started on Monday night across the First Region, with Carlisle County High School hosting the First District softball and baseball games. The Comets took on the Fulton City Bulldogs for the first contest of the night and Hickman County played Fulton County for the second game of the evening.
Carlisle County 20, Fulton City 0
The Comets showed total control of the game from start to finish over the Bulldogs in their 20-0 first round victory. An opening 13-run inning would get things rolling, another seven innings in the second and that would be the game as the defense kept their opponents scoreless.
Brady Sasseen showed his skills on the mound in the first two innings, throwing six strikeouts and allowing one hit against seven batters. Dawson Draper came in for the final inning to strike out three batters to close out the game.
With 20 runs scored, Carlisle County went through their lineup several times in a short amount of time. Both Sasseen and J Deweese led the team in RBIs with three apiece. Deweese collected his in the form of an inside-the-park home run to bring in the ninth and 10th runs of the game.
Fulton City had made quick work of collecting their first two outs with only two runs against them and an eye on closing out the inning without the Comets running away with the game, but the home team would put up another 11 runs before the Bulldogs could snag their third out.
The lone run for the Bulldogs came in the form of a ground ball single from Christian Sproull in the first at-bat of the second inning. Unfortunately for Sproull and Fulton City, he would be left stranded on first as the next three at-bats would be strikeouts.
Hickman County 16, Fulton County 0The Falcons of Hickman County closed out the evening with yet another shutout, defeating the Fulton County Pilots 16-0 in three innings.
Walker McClanahan and Micah Naranjo controlled the mound for Hickman, McClanahan struck out three and allowed one hit and Naranjo struck out four and allowed one walk.
The lone hit for the Pilots came in the first play of the game. Chade Everett hit a ground ball single to shortstop to earn the run, but would be tagged out two plays later as he was caught stealing third. The walk came in the first at-bat of the third inning but three outs later and he would be stranded on first.
Hickman County put up four runs in the opening inning followed by a pair of innings with six runs each to round out the game.
McClanahan led the team with three runs on two hits; Wes Carter knocked one out of the part for the lone homerun of the game for the 12th run of the game and six Falcons had two RBIs.
Hickman County 466XXXX 16-12-0
