On Monday, the Carlisle County Comets and Mayfield Cardinals traveled to Edward Jones Field to participate in the week-long spring break invitational hosted by McCracken County’s baseball program. The Comets faced the Apollo Eagles, while the Cardinals battled against the Whitley County Colonels.
APOLLO 13, CARLISLE COUNTY 5
The Apollo Eagles defeated the Carlisle County Comets with Will Strode at the helm offensively and Grayson Smith dominating on the mound. The Eagles took home a 13-5 victory over the Comets.
The Eagles kicked off the first inning with a two-run blast by Strode to give them an early lead over Carlisle County. Apollo kept a 2-0 lead until the top of the third inning when the Eagles plated six runs, keeping the Comets scoreless.
However, the Comets tacked on five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, keeping themselves out of the run-rule territory. Koltyn Perez kicked off the bottom half of the inning with a single to left field. Perez and Dylan Jewell scored to make it 2-10 on a single by Bradyn Williams.
A walk by Brady Sasseen and Karter Hutchinson reaching on an error allowed Williams to score. Another run came in for the Comets as Jarren Bruer singled to center field, allowing Sasseen to cross home plate. One more run crossed the plate as Perez drew a bases-loaded walk before the inning ended on a ground out.
Despite attempts from Carlisle County, the damage by Apollo was too much to overcome in the later innings of the contest.
Caysen Mitchell took the loss for the Comets. Mitchell allowed seven hits and 10 runs over three innings while striking out five.
APOLLO 2 0 6 2 1 0 2 — 13-12-3
CARLISLE 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 — 5-3-3
WP: G. Smith; LP: C. Mitchell
TB: APOLLO — W. Strode 5, J. Mayes 3, G. Smith 3, A. Wells 2, B. Burger 2, E. Blanford 1, C. Schneider 1; CCHS — K. Perez 1, B. Willaims 1, J. Bruer 1
RECORDS: APOLLO (8-2); CARLISLE COUNTY (5-4)
WHITLEY COUNTY 7, MAYFIELD 4
Despite being down five players due to spring break conflicts, the Mayfield Cardinals fought until the end with nine players in their dugout. The Cardinals went on a run in the top of the seventh inning but fell 7-4 against the Whitley County Colonels at Edward Jones Field.
Austin Ellis took the loss for Mayfield. The junior threw over four innings on the mound for the Cardinals, allowing three hits and five runs while striking out 11 batters.
The Cardinals trailed by five heading into the top of the sixth inning. Carson Price started with a five-pitch walk before Zachary Darnall singled to right field, allowing Price to move into the scoring position. With one out, Ellis grounded out. However, Price was able to plate a run for the Cardinals. The inning ended despite momentum from the Cardinals, trailing by four runs.
Whitley gained back two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, but Mayfield continued to fight, heading into their final chance in the contest. Jaylen Bass drew a walk before a pitch hit Cartwright. Another walk allowed Landon Beggs to load the bases before Price singled on a hard ground ball to short, allowing Bass to score, making it 2-7.
The next batter, Darnell, drew a walk, allowing Cartwright to make it 3-7 with one out. Ellis singled to center field with two outs, allowing Beggs to put the game within three. However, the Cardinals would end with a ground out by Kole Collins, allowing Whitley County to win.
MAYFIELD 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 — 4-5-2
WHITLEY CO 0 0 2 0 3 2 X — 7-6-1
WP: M. Croley; LP: A. Ellis
2B: WCHS — H. Wilson, G. Zehr, A. Stack, Sharp
TB: WCHS — Sharp 3, D. Parker 3, H. Wilson 2, G. Zehr 2, A. Stack 2; MHS — Z. Cartwright 1, C. Price 1, K. Collins 1, Z. Darnall 1, A. Ellis 1
RECORDS: WHITLEY COUNTY (11-1); MAYFIELD (3-4)
