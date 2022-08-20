The Christian County Colonels football team opened their regular season Friday night at the Stadium of Champions with an 18-9 victory over the visiting Caldwell County Tigers.
The first half didn’t see much action with it being a game of defense. At the end of the first half, the scoreboard read 6-3 in favor of the Colonels.
Christian County scored with 11:08 to go in the second quarter on a touchdown but missed the PAT as it pinged off an upright. Towards the end of the second quarter, the Tigers would kick a field goal to pull within three.
The second half started off no different. But with 4:15 to go in the third quarter, the Colonels extended their lead to 12-3 after putting it in the end zone but missed the PAT. Christian County would make it 18-3 with just 57 seconds remaining in the third quarter. The Colonels’ Kevarious Vaughn broke away from defenders and bolted for the end zone. But the PAT was no good.
The Tigers would find the end zone with just about eight minutes to go in the fourth quarter to make it 18-9. Caldwell County would attempt a two-point conversion, but the Colonels’ defense shut them down to limit the rally.
The Tigers continued their push in an effort to rally for the victory, but the Colonels’ defense stood strong in keeping them from making a comeback.
The Christian County defense stepped up huge in helping the Colonels to reverse last season’s result against Caldwell County and claim an 18-9 victory on their home field. Colonels’ head coach Blake Ladson spoke after the game about sealing the win.
“We really just anchored down there on that last play, we gave up a play that we shouldn’t have on third and long or fourth and long,” Ladson said. “But the biggest thing was the defense found a way to finish, that’s the most important thing.”
With the Colonels striking first, they were able to set the tone of the game going forward.
Ladson said offensively they were pretty much able to run and throw the ball as they wanted to.
He said they had a few miscues, but that at the end of the day they were able to score enough points to get the win.
The Colonels will take their 1-0 record after tonight into a road game next Friday against the Logan County Cougars with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
“We know that we can throw the ball, we can catch the ball, that we can run, we just gotta be better, be little more efficient, make more plays as we’re going into a tough environment next week down in Logan County,” Ladson said. “But just really really really compete to give ourselves a chance down there.”
