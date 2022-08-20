Caldwell

Caldwell County and Christian County faced off to open the 2022 football season at the Stadium of Champions. The Colonels walked away with the 18-9 victory over the Tigers.

 BY DEREK HARPER/For The Sun

The Christian County Colonels football team opened their regular season Friday night at the Stadium of Champions with an 18-9 victory over the visiting Caldwell County Tigers.

The first half didn’t see much action with it being a game of defense. At the end of the first half, the scoreboard read 6-3 in favor of the Colonels.

