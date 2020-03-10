The Second Region Boys’ Basketball Tournament final is set at Madisonville-North Hopkins withstood Christian County to grab at 64-61 victory while Webster County made a run late to down Lyon County 79-67.
Colonels fall to No. 3 Madisonville North Hopkins
The Christian County Colonels and Madisonville North Hopkins Maroons’ battle Monday at Hopkinsville High School looked like a heavyweight match to see who was the best in the world.
Punch after punch was throw and with the Maroons on the ropes late in the fourth quarter, Madisonville showed why it was the No. 3 team in the state as it escaped with a 64-61 victory to cement its spot in tonight’s Second Region final at HHS.
Christian County coach Kerry Stovall has coached a lot of games in his storied career and after games like this, he said he only has one word.
“Heartbreak,” he said. “I know how good of a team we just played and I know that very few people gave us any chance whatsoever. The hardest thing about laying it all on the line is when you do, it hurts. I never want to see my guys hurt. After 35 years of this, I’ve seen it a bunch and it hurts worse … It doesn’t get better.”
Both teams had runs in the first frame as the Colonels jumped out to a 5-0 start but in the blink of an eye, the score was tied at five after the Maroons started to find their rhythm.
Christian County led the entire first half as the Cols carried a 27-26 lead into the break despite having standouts Olajuwon White and Stephen Bussell in foul trouble.
Stovall said they knew who they were going up against when the game started but the Colonels never back down from a battle.
“One thing that I hope Christian County basketball represents is we step back from no one and we’re going try to be in an attack frame of mind no matter who we play,” he said. “We wanted to attack (K’Suan) Casey inside with Olajuwon. We wanted to make sure we had to make (Kenny) White come out and guard.
“We spread the floor a little bit and we got to the rim and got open looks. We wanted to change our pressure and try to turn them over some and we did. We rushed them because we knew if there ever became a situation in the game where they could walk the ball down the floor and just throw it in to him, then we were going to be in trouble.”
The Maroons grabbed their first lead of the game on the opening possession of the second half when Deljuan Johnson buried a 3-pointer in the quarter.
From that point on, the game was back-and-forth with the Colonels holding a lead in the final few minutes but missed free throws and big shots hit by the Maroons proved to be the deciding factor.
“We knew we were going to be tested tonight,” Maroon coach Matt Beshear said. “Christian County has played too good of a schedule this year, they’re prepared for this moment. You’ve got coach Stovall over there who’s been through this several times.
“They came out, they punched us in the mouth early on. I feel like our guys did a good job of not getting rattled or letting one play affect the next.”
With the loss, the Colonels end the season at 13-19 but that record means nothing to Stovall and his team.
“I don’t care about the regular season, I really don’t care,” he said. “I think our guys understand why. The schedule we put them through, the games they played that they’re not ready to play. It’s hard to get beat on and knocked on but that schedule helped us tonight.”
Bussell (20), Mikeon Mathis (16) and Kobe Dillard (11) all finished in double digits in their final games as a Colonel.
Stovall said the trio has meant a lot to the program and did a lot for the underclassmen.
“What those three seniors have done this year, you look at us early in the year and what we went through and where we were tonight … We’re as good anyone in the state of Kentucky right now,” he said. “We played anybody right now, let’s go. I hate we came up short but I hope our guys see everybody has a path that you have to go through. The secret is sticking together and continuing to get up and work toward improving no matter what obstacles you face. I think our guys did that.”
Stovall said a lot has gone on this season that most know nothing about. For his squad to put all that aside and make it as far as they did is something special, he said.
“To me, it embodies what family is,” he said. “It embodies what the shirt says — team greater than me. It embodies about believing and trusting in one another. That’s our program and man was it questioned sometimes with all the stuff that happened. It’s hard to put into words the disappointment. You’re so close and you can taste it, you’re right there and to come up just a little short. Those are the ones that keep you up for a long time.”
The Maroons now look forward to battle with Webster County at 7 p.m. at HHS for a spot at Rupp Arena.
“I just can’t say enough about the grit our guys showed and continued to fight,” Beshear said. “Now we’ve got a shot to get back to where we want to go.”
Madisonville-North Hopkins 64, Christian County 61
CC (13-19) 14 13 14 20 — 61
MNH (30-3) 12 14 18 20 — 64
CC: Stephen Bussell 20, Mikeon Mathis 16, Kobe Dillard 11, Olajuwon White 7, Qua Chambers 4, Bubba Leavell 3
MNH: Kenny White 19, K’suan Casey 19, Deljuan Johnson 13, Marquise Parker 6, KeShawn Stone 3, Zach Tow 3, Jordan Vaughn 2
Webster County holds off the Lyons with late run
The Webster County Trojans were hit with a blow before the season even started that few teams have to deal with when assistant coach Kelly Carwile passed away.
Carwile, a former assistant at Hoptown, was a respected coach across the commonwealth but WC coach Jon Newton said he didn’t have to talk about Carwile’s legacy very often because his team did that for him.
“The district game was really emotional for me. If anybody was there that night I kind of had a moment,” he said. “Here’s the amazing thing, our guys were around them for about four months and I don’t have to say anything about coach. Every time we break it down, we break it down to coach’s name. After prayer, the guys say it’s for coach Carwile. It’s them that’s carrying on his legacy. These guys are coming out and playing for him. They’re doing all the talking and stuff, I’m just riding their backs.”
The Trojans withstood the storm and emerged with a 79-67 victory to advance to their first Second Region title since 2015 when they felt to Hoptown.
“In the last three weeks, you can tell our guys’ confidence has really grown,” Newton said. “You take a lot away from that game we won in the district championship. I saw our guys’ confidence and they started believing. For whatever reason, they had a little bit of doubt against Henderson this year. That gave them a lot of confidence to play. Ever since then, our practices have been confident and its carried over into the games. We’ve gotten off to good starts. Guys are not second-guessing themselves when they’re stepping into their shots.”
Lyon County’s Gunnar Bingham finished with a game-high 25 points while Travis Perry chipped in 18 for the Lyons.
The Trojans were led by Tyler Camplin’s 22 points as Destin Allen (21), Hunter McNaughton (16) and Ayden Winn (10) all had big games in the victory.
Newton said he knows Madisonville is a tough matchup but much like his team, the Maroons don’t have long to prepare for tonight’s game.
“If there was any good that comes out of it, Madisonville isn’t going to have to gameplan for us — we’re not going to have time to gameplan for them,” Newton said. “It’s probably going to be in Madisonville’s favor, but that’s ok. The way we’re playing right now — as confident as we are — we’re going to come out and play (tonight) — 32 minutes and see what happens. Our guys are fired up and excited about the opportunity.
K’suan (Casey) is playing really well right now. If he catches it down on the black, he’s a load and he’s getting what he wants out of it. We’ll have a quick shootaround before school and talk about a few things, then after school we’ll watch some films and go through another walkthrough.”
Webster County and Madisonville-North Hopkins hit the court at 7 p.m.
Webster County 79, Lyon County 67
WC (27-5) 17 16 17 29 — 79
LC (23-10) 15 12 22 18 — 67
WC: Tyler Camplin 22, Destin Allen 21, Hunter McNaughton 16, Ayden Winn 10, Aaron Harmon 4, Bradin Nelson 4, Zaine Geary 3
LC: Gunnar Bingham 25, Travis Perry 18, Trey Hawkins 10, Jackson Shoulders 8, Nick Whalin 5
