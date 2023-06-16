At the ripe old age of 32, Jacob Collins has been around, and involved in, sports, coaching for almost half of his life. He has been in the Massac County system now for about eight years and almost all of it has seen him in a coaching position in one form or another.
From volunteering in various sports at different levels to being “on staff” now for several years, Collins lives and breathes kids’ sports.
He now has taken a major step up in class with the head coaching job for Massac County High School. If you have been around Collins just a few minutes, you are aware of his passion and his enthusiasm. Those two qualities will hopefully stand him in good stead in this new venture.
Collins is surrounding himself with people of like mind and is excited about his staff. He has enlisted:
• Byron Bailey as his defensive coordinator. Bailey was a standout football player for Massac County, as well as a stalwart on the 2008-09 Patriots basketball team that made a big run at a state championship.
• Tyson Bormann will head up special teams’ responsibilities.
• Zach Donaldson, also a gridiron standout for Massac, will be charged with offensive and defensive line training and overall strength training.
• Cord Koch will be in on the offensive game planning.
• Wilbur Lindsey will assume an assistant defensive coach’s position.
• Lane Reed will work with the offensive line candidates.
Collins said he was blessed to have the number of capable men he has on the sidelines with him. A big part of any serious coaching job is having the support of family. Collins said that has been no problem for him. His wife Lexie was a fine high school softball player at Pope County and a fine athlete in her own right. Collins is specific when it comes to his goals as the Patriots head coach.
“Our short-term goals are to make daily improvements in our workouts. We will emphasize physicality — getting stronger, becoming more disciplined and improving our overall conditioning,” he said. “Those short-term things are the foundation for a longer-term goal of becoming a competitive force in the SIRR conference and making the IHSA playoffs.”
When asked about numbers, Collins replied he hoped to have between 50 and 60 boys out by the start of the season.
“I understand that a lot of kids can’t commit to a summer schedule, due to work, etc., but I hope this summer encourages more kids to give it a try this fall,” he said. “Numbers have been OK in our short spring, but I think they’ll get better as we move on.”
Collins is inheriting a squad that lost only a handful of seniors and returns a stable of talented athletes. If enthusiasm has anything to do with it, don’t bet against Collins and the Patriots this fall.
