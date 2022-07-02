Recent Lyon County High School graduate Calista Collins has yet another accomplishment to add to the long list of achievements during her softball career as a Lady Lyon. For the second consecutive year, Collins has been named to the Class A First Team All-State by the Kentucky Softball Coaches Association.
Collins is arguably one of the best softball talents that Lyon County High School has ever produced since joining the Lady Lyons softball team as a seventh grader. While Lyon County has produced some quality players who have earned spots amongst the state leader board history, none have been quite as successful as Collins.
Only three other Lyon County graduates have dropped their name in state history. 2021 graduate Sydney Melton is tied for fourth place and holds the current school record for single-season home runs with 18.
Brittany Brown, a 2008 Lyon County graduate, holds three current state records. She is tied for ninth with 13 single-season home runs and her most impressive record is a tie for the top spot in single game RBIs with 10. She earned those RBIs by hitting three home runs in a single game which also puts her among a list of others in the state for the most home runs in a single game. She earned both accomplishments in a 16-3 win over Madisonville-North Hopkins on March 28, 2006.
Christina Nelson is the only other Lyon County softball player to earn a spot in state history. She is tied at third for the most RBIs in a single game with eight. Nelson earned the spot in Lyon’s 15-10 win over Dawson Springs on March 19, 2012.
Collins finishes her career as one of the most decorated in school and possibly state history. Her six-year career totals; .499 batting average, 305 hits, 77 doubles, 51 home runs, 244 RBIs and 230 runs scored, have earned her a total of 13 state records.
- Her long list of accomplishments include: 5th Most Career Home Runs (51); 7th Most Home Runs in a Season (15 — 2019); 5th Most Career Doubles (77); 7th Most Career Hits (305); 7th Most Career RBIs (244); 19th Most RBIs in a Season (55 — 2021); 17th Most Career Runs (230); 14th Highest Career Batting Average (.499); 21st Highest Batting Average in a Season (.583 — 2018); 12th Most Walks in a Season (31 — 2022); 2nd Most Walks in a Single Game (5 — vs. Crittenden 3-29-2022); 3rd Most Career Grand Slams (4); 5th Most Grand Slams in a Season (2 — 2021)
- Indicates a tie
Collins will continue her softball career at Rutgers in the fall. LCHS intends to recognize her accomplishments in a ceremony at a later date.
