On Wednesday, McCracken County Public Schools announced Chancie Coleman will take over as head coach for the McCracken County High School Lady Mustang volleyball program in the 2023-24 season.
Coleman is a Marshall County native, where she played volleyball in all four years of high school in the Lady Marshals program. She began her coaching career as a coach for local club teams and most recently coached at Elite Athletic Academy for the last six years as a Nationals coach.
“I am ready to transition my knowledge and coaching abilities from club to high school volleyball,” Coleman said. “I am a student of the game and excited to build on the dynasty that Coach Whitis built at McCracken County. This is a solid program with a great group of girls, and we cannot wait to get started.”
Coleman’s Nationals teams have placed in the top five each year they have attended and consistently ranked in the Top 150 teams in the Nation. In addition, she has sent 10 former athletes on to play at the collegiate volleyball level.
Coleman will take over the program that Whitis built, starting from his days as the Lone Oak Purple Flash head coach. Whitis coached the Lone Oak volleyball program from 2004 until 2013 when McCracken County opened its doors for academics and athletics. From there, Whitis and the Lady Mustangs have controlled the First Region, winning the regional championship title for 10 consecutive seasons.
The Lady Mustangs finished with a 35-7 record, going 14-0 in regional play, and 8-0 in district play during the 2022-23 season.
