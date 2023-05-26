Lady Mustangs volleyball

Chancie Coleman will take the helm for the McCracken County High School Lady Mustang volleyball program. Coleman will replace former head coach Tim Whitis, who led the Lady Mustangs to 10 consecutive First Region titles since the school’s inception in 2013. Whitis coached volleyball for Lone Oak High School and McCracken County from 2004 and wrapped up his coaching career after the 2022 season.

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

On Wednesday, McCracken County Public Schools announced Chancie Coleman will take over as head coach for the McCracken County High School Lady Mustang volleyball program in the 2023-24 season.

Coleman is a Marshall County native, where she played volleyball in all four years of high school in the Lady Marshals program. She began her coaching career as a coach for local club teams and most recently coached at Elite Athletic Academy for the last six years as a Nationals coach.

