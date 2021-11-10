Massac County sophomore Elise Coakley was named The Southern’s Girl Golfer of the Year last week.
Coakley becomes the third Massac County girl to be so honored. She joins Chelsea Phillips Harris, who won the honor twice in 2005 and 2006, and Millie Lawson, who won it in 2017.
You could see this one coming. Coakley was a big part of a senior-dominated team last year as a freshman, and the work ethic she has shown for the last few years is paying big dividends. Coakley has been a fixture on the Metropolis course for the past few years honing her skills.
She told The Southern’s Bucky Dent that confidence is what has made the difference in her game.
“My confidence has improved a lot and that goes a long way,” she said.
Coakley and Massac County coach Mal McVey both remember one particular hole back in mid-September at Cape’s Dalhousie Club that seemed to be a pivot point for her.
“Her drive wasn’t very good, she was a fairway away from the green. But she made a great swing and stuck it 5 feet from the pin,” McVey said. “I think she figured out right then that if she made a bad shot, she could follow it with a good shot.”
Coakley is also no stranger to the pressure that comes with tournament golf.
“I’ve been to every state tournament that Massac has been for the last 10 years,” she said. “I’ve been looking forward to making it to state and playing (Decatur’s) Red Tail (Run Golf Club) myself.”
Coakley is the fourth Coakley girl — following Jessica, Lauren and Maddie — to play golf for Massac County. She capped off a fine regular season by winning the Zeigler-Royalton-Christopher Class A regional and finishing second in the Waterloo sectional.
If past performance is any indicator and work ethic means anything, Coakley has a solid chance to repeat/three-peat The Southern’s honor.
Marion’s Cassie Rushing won the honor in 2007 and 2008, then shared it with teammate and twin sister Ashleigh in 2009. Shawn Rennegabe, of Nashville, won the award four times from 2010-13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.