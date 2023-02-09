INDIANAPOLIS — The expansion of the coaching zone beyond the end line of the volleyball court and the allowance of one assistant coach to stand and communicate with players headline the new 2023-24 high school volleyball rules changes.

wRule 2-1-9 was added to define the coaching zone as the area from the libero replacement zone to the area beyond the end line and the sideline extended. In addition to head coaches utilizing the coaching zone, Rule 12-2-6 was changed to allow one assistant coach to stand within the coaching zone during dead-ball situations. The assistant coach standing within the coaching zone may change throughout the match. All other assistant coaches must remain seated.

