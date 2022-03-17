Scott Sivills is the kind of coach that will happily talk about his Lady Mustangs teams for hours and you would be entertained the entire time. It is obvious he loves his job and loves the Lady Mustangs.
Sivills has been at the helm of the McCracken County girls basketball team since the 2015-16 season and in that seven-year span, has coached six winning seasons.
This season has been by far the most impressive season, finishing 31-2 on the season, including an appearance in the State Sweet 16 tournament and consistently high rankings in the AP girls basketball poll. For that reason and surely many others, Sivills peers in First Region coaching positions, alongside media members, voted the Lady Mustangs coach The 2022 Paducah Sun All-Purchase girls basketball Coach of the Year.
“Obviously he’s done a lot leading up to this season, he’s been really good with team building and has just supported us the whole way and has believed in every single one of us,” sophomore guard Claire Johnson said. Both Sivills and his team credit a lot of their success towards the camaraderie that the players have together as well as the relationship the players and coaches have as a whole.
Of course, with a record of 31-2 this isn’t the only recognition that Sivills has received this year. The Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches named Sivills the 2022 Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches Girls Coach of the Year for the First Region.
With just two seniors moving on from their high school careers this off season, the Lady Mustangs are positioned nicely to have another 30+ win season under the direction of coach Sivills.
“He’s a great coach on the court, but off the court every time I see him in public we can talk and have a good conversation, he’s a good friend and just an all-around good guy, I love him,” Johnson said.
And that right there might just be one makes coach Scott Sivills stand out above the rest, his personable attitude with everyone he comes in contact with.
