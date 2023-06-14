Jones Champion

Former Racer Popeye Jones became the first Murray State men’s basketball alumni to win an NBA championship as he is now an assistant coach for the Denver Nuggets.

 NBA/GETTY IMAGES

Popeye Jones, assistant coach with the Denver Nuggets, became the first Murray State men’s basketball alumni to win an NBA championship as a coach. Jones was on the bench Monday night when the Nuggets vanquished the Miami Heat 94-89 at Denver’s Ball Arena to win the series 4-1.

When Jones finished his Murray State career in 1992, he embarked on a 11-year NBA career that began with the Dallas Mavericks and ended with the Golden State Warriors. He landed his first NBA coaching job in 2010 with the Brooklyn Nets and has just finished his second season in Denver as an NBA title winner with head coach Michael Malone. Along the way, the Nuggets went 16-4 all the way to the title.

