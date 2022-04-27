Paducah Tilghman will have a new head coach at the helm of the girls basketball team next season. Stephani Gray was introduced as the next head coach on Tuesday, replacing two-year head coach Sandra Griffes-Devoe.
Gray, who is familiar with the basketball culture in western Kentucky, has coached in the area and played for Mayfield High School and Murray State. She was a captain and two-year starter for the Lady Cardinals where she averaged 25 points and six rebounds per game and totaled 1,169 points in that time. All of this was accomplished after a drunk driver struck her in her freshman year, nearly ending her athletic career.
Most recently she served as an assistant coach for Tilghman, but took time away from that position for the last two years.
“This is all I’ve ever wanted, this is the job,” Gray said. “This is probably one of the best days of my life, I’ve waited 20 years for this job and to be a leader here.”
Gray has spent time as an assistant coach at Mayfield as well as an assistant coach at Tilghman. She also coached at Paducah Middle School.
In her time away from the coaches bench over the last two years, Gray has been able to sit in the stands and watch her daughter Diamond play. The mother-daughter duo will be a coach-player duo for Diamonds senior season.
“Coaching my daughter is an honor,” Gray said. “To coach my daughter and to be the coach at the school that I want to be at is indescribable.”
As a spectator of the sport over the years, Coach Gray knows the competition that the Lady Torando will face in the coming years is tough, but says she is up for the task.
“The bonus is, I’ve coached for 12 years, I’ve seen this region grow up,” she said. “I know the background the strengths, the weaknesses and we are ready to roll. I know what we are up against, it’s going to take a lot of work and we are starting tomorrow.”
The Lady Tornado put up a 12-14 campaign last season, ultimately losing to Graves County in the first round of the First Region tournament. They will lose three seniors that played big roles that Coach Gray will have the challenge of replacing.
But only time will tell what the Paducah Tilghman girls basketball team can do and fans will ultimately have to wait until late November to find out.
