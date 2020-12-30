For the first time in six years, a new winner is on top of the annual Paducah Sun Pigskin Picks.
Eric Chumbler — of 99.5 FM “The Fan” fame and “Voice of The McCracken County Mustangs” — went 106-32 to finish three games ahead of a logjam at second place (Adam Wells of WPSD Local 6, Scott Brown of WKDZ and yoursportsedge.com, Vince Dawson as “The Voice of the Mayfield Cardinals,” and Joe Jackson as “The Voice of the Graves County Eagles”).
“As a man whose number of athletic accomplishments in life can be counted on one hand, this really felt good,” Chumbler said. “After a six-year drought, it was nice to get a win. But it felt even better to embarrass Jeff Bidwell and edge my bald brother, Joe Jackson.
“Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good. This year, I was both.”
In a year riddled with cancellations, postponements and ad hoc opponents, Chumbler’s victory is as impressive as it is fortuitous in that the KHSAA football season actually saw champions crowned amid a global pandemic.
Meanwhile, Edward Marlowe — sports editor of The Paducah Sun — hedged his bets, took too many chances on underdogs, and essentially overcooked the thought process on most of his choices.
As such, he finished in last place for a second-straight season.
“If you’re not first, you’re last,” Marlowe said, channeling fictional NASCAR great Ricky Bobby. “But make no mistake; this is a tough and embarrassing rut. Two years running, I’ve been made to look the fool.
“I’ve got to be better.”
2020 Order of FinishEric Chumbler: 106-32
Adam Wells: 103-35
Joe Jackson: 103-35
Vince Dawson: 103-35
Scott Brown: 103-35
Brett Larimer: 99-39
Bryan Edwards: 98-40
Jeff Waters: 96-42
Jeff Bidwell: 95-43
Edward Marlowe: 93-45
