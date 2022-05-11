On Tuesday night, the St. Mary Lady Vikings hosted the Christian Fellowship Lady Eagles on their home turf. Despite collecting eight hits and working together to keep the game in reach, the Lady Vikings fell to the Eagles, 7-2.
Kaitlynn Burrus started in the pitching circle for the Lady Vikings, working four innings and allowing six hits. The junior gave up four runs (three earned) and walked three while striking out four Lady Eagles.
For Christian Fellowship, Jayden Jackson started in the circle. Throwing all seven innings, Jackson earned the win while allowing eight hits, two runs (one earned), walking three, and striking out five.
Jackson kicked off the night with a scorching double to left field, later advancing to third base on a wild pitch. Gracie Howard’s ground out allowed Jackson to score, giving the Lady Eagles a 1-0 lead. Offensively, she finished the game, going 3-for-4.
It was an inning filled with doubles as Lillian Burnett knocked one to center field, allowing Renee Shields to score with two outs. However, after giving up a walk to Alyssa Warren, Burrus ended the inning as she induced a groundout by Madie Siebert to shortstop Trinity Higgins.
The Lady Vikings did not waste time attempting to tie the game during the bottom half of the first inning. Although Higgins flew out to second base, seventh-grader Kayleigh Ballard hit a single to right field. Unfortunately, Burrus lined out into a double play to end the inning as Ballard attempted to return to first base.
Burrus and Jackson kept each other’s teams silenced in the second inning, but the Lady Eagles broke through in the top of the third. A one-out single by Shields started the rally as she advanced to second base on the throw from left field. She scored as Burnett singled, making it 3-0.
During the bottom half of the inning, Ballard assisted in getting her Lady Vikings on the board. The ground out by Ballard allowed Higgins to score on the throw to first base, making it 3-1. However, the ending inning as Burrus flew out to the infield.
The CFS lead increased by one run as Jackson singled to center field, allowing Kyndal Owen to score. The inning ended with runners in scoring position for Christian Fellowship, and Gracie Howard struck out, while Shields and Rhema Howard flew out.
Ballard appeared in relief for Burrus in the top of the fifth inning for the Lady Vikings. The seventh-grader threw three innings, allowing three hits, three runs (earned), four walks, and struck out one while facing 16 batters.
During the top of the fifth, the Lady Eagles added two more runs to increase their lead to 6-2. Singles by Owen and Jackson kept the Christian Fellowship momentum going, scoring Burnett and Siebert. Another run for the Lady Eagles came during the top of the sixth inning as Shields tagged up on a fly ball by Burnett.
However, the Lady Vikings did not go down without a fight. The lead off the bottom of the sixth inning, Burrus tripled on a fly ball to center field. The junior scored on a single by Ashley Sullivan to make it 7-2.
The score remained as the Lady Vikings fell in the bottom of the seventh inning despite Ballard drawing a walk. Despite the loss, the Lady Vikings held their own against their familiar competitor on the field, collecting eight hits and two RBIs.
Christian Fellowship 7, St. Mary 2
Christian Fellowship 2 0 1 1 2 1 0 — 7-9-1
St. Mary 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 — 2-8-0
WP: J Jackson; LP: K Burrus
2B: CFS — J Jackson, L Burnett
3B: SM — K Burrus
TB: CFS — J Jackson 4, L Burnett 3, K Owen 2, E Dunning 1, R Shields 1; SM — K Burrus 4, K Shaw 1, A Sullivan 1, N McDowell 1, T Higgins 1, V Becker 1, K Ballard 1
SB: SM — K Shaw, T Higgins
RECORDS: Christian Fellowship (9-5); St. Mary (2-8)
