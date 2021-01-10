BRIENSBURG — Soaring through the first week of the season, the Christian Fellowship Eagles are now sitting proudly with a 4-0 record. On Saturday night, the Eagles took down the Community Christian Academy Warriors at home in a First Region All “A” tournament opening round game, 88-73.
“We feel good, I don’t think we necessarily played as well tonight — especially on the defensive end and that’s what I tried to stress to them before the game,” CFS head coach Tyler Ryan said after the game. “I knew it would be tough after beating St. Mary here at home.”
The Eagles kicked off the night by putting numbers on the board first and never looked back, racking up 40 points before the half and leading CCA by 16 (40-24) at the break. Senior Luke Grigg banked one in from half-court at the buzzer right before the half, sending Eagles fans into a cheerful glee.
Ryan added: “I knew it would be hard to transition into another game. It was our fourth game into the season, so I was trying to drag everything out of them that I could.”
Grigg and fellow senior Andrew Allen along with sophomore Andrew Dunning stole the show with a total of 73 points among the three of them. Allen led the Eagles with 31 points, followed by Dunning’s 23 and Grigg’s 19.
Community Christian Academy’s Tyson Winsett led his team with 19 points, followed by eighth grader Prince Kahnplaye with 15, Jamison Smith with 12 and Eli Paxton with 11.
While the Eagles found themselves with 12 fouls, the group never let up against the Warriors, who often struggled at times to put up the numbers to remotely catch CFS. CCA ended their night with 17 fouls.
“I told them that at the end of the day, a win is a win,” Ryan said.
The Eagles’ 88 points were a season-high, and they came close to scoring over 90 within seconds of the game ending.
— Chelsea Ladd
Comm. Christian11 13 20 23 — 73
CFS21 19 23 25 — 88
COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN: Winsett 19, Kahnplaye 15, Smith 12, Paxton 11, Wilson 10, Chestnut 6.
CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP: Allen 31, Dunning 23, Grigg 19, Hovekamp 13, Gaston 2.
• Carlisle 87, Livingston 59 — At Bardwell, fans looking for sharpshooting from long distance more than got their money’s worth here, as Carlisle County and Livingston Central combined for 27 3-pointers. The unbeaten Comets eventually picked up their third win of the season against a squad of Cardinals making their regular season debut.
Carlisle made 16 of those downtown goals with Blake Elder and Garrett Hayden sharing high-scoring honors at 22 points apiece. Evan Oliver hit five threes for the bulk of his 17 points for the Comets.
Max Downey led Livingston with 21 points, as John Barnes hit four from outside the arc in finishing with 20 points.
Livingston Cent.6 19 23 11 — 59
Carlisle Co.17 23 25 22 — 87
LIVINGSTON — Downey 21, Barnes 20, Kitchens 7, Zaim 2, Wring 6, Hosick 3.
Field goals: 22/47. 3-pointers: 11/21 (Barnes 4, Downey 3, Wring 2, Hosick, Kitchens). Free throws: 4/5. Rebounds: 18. Fouls: 6. Record: 0-1.
CARLISLE — Elder 22, Hayden 22, Oliver 17, Grogan 10, Williams 5, Keeling 4, Newsome 4, Latham 3.
Field goals: 34/59. 3-pointers: 16/30 (Oliver 5, Hayden 4, Elder 3, Grogan 2, Latham, Williams). Free throws: 3/5. Rebounds: 29. Fouls: 9. Record: 3-0.
GIRLS
In a contest filled with missed opportunities, Kaitlynn Burrus made just enough to push St. Mary into the quarterfinals of the First Region All “A” Classic at Joseph K. Estes Gymnasium at Community Christian Academy on Saturday.
The sophomore guard scored a game-high 21 points, and the Lady Vikings needed them all in a 32-29 overtime victory. St. Mary advances to play at Murray at 6:30 p.m. on Monday.
Burrus scored six of her team’s eight points in overtime. After senior center Lillian Brown hit two free throws to start the extra frame, Burrus went 1-for-2 from the charity stripe for a three-point edge. Clearly, this would not be enough as a CCA turnover put the ball back in Burrus’ hands. She found a spot along the far right of the arc and nailed the last of her three 3-pointers on the day for a 30-24 lead.
The Lady Warriors were not about to let this opportunity to advance on their home court just slip away. With just over a minute to go, Sarah Rogers also got to the far right of her arc and drained a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to three with 1:11 left. It was just the sort of hustle CCA coach Todd Carter wanted out of his team when it trailed 15-8 at the half.
“We just need to play harder,” Carter said after the game. “Generally, things take care of themselves. Shots go in and they don’t go in. Nobody shoots 100%. Loose ball here and loose ball there. By and large, the team that plays harder and hustles harder gets more breaks.”
It was certainly going the Lady Warriors’ way in the third quarter, where they scored 10 points to tie the game at 18 going into the fourth. After Burrus got a basket and a free throw for a six-point St. Mary lead, CCA attacked the basket and evened things up with three baskets. Elizabeth Shaw hit a short jumper underneath, Myra Peeler got a layup from the left and Carmella Saxton hit a running layup going down the key to tie it with 1:12 left in the third.
In overtime, Saxton would make another jumper to cut the lead to the final score. St. Mary had its chances at the foul line, but neither Brown nor Abby Dalton could hit their shots. The Lady Warriors launched a pair of long distance shots in the waning seconds, but both fell wide as time ran out.
Anistyn Thomas made some big defensive stops early on for the Lady Vikings, as she was their second leading scorer with five points.
Shaw topped the Lady Warriors with nine points.
— Jon Futrell
St. Mary7 8 3 6 8 — 32
Comm. Christian4 4 10 6 5 — 29
ST. MARY — Burrus 21, Thomas 5, Brown 4, Fleming 2, Lorch.
Field goals: 9. 3-pointers: 3 (Burrus 3). Free throws: 11/30. Fouls: 13. Record: 1-2.
CCA — Shaw 9, Mallory 7, Cross 5, Rogers 5, Peeler 3.
Field goals: 10. 3-pointers: 2 (Rogers, Shaw). Free throws: 7/13. Fouls: 19. Record: 0-3.
• Caldwell 59, Livingston 38 — At Princeton, Caldwell County led visiting Livingston Central for most of the game, outscoring them 20-6 over the last 101/2 minutes.
The Lady Tigers (1-1) trailed only once in the game when the Lady Cardinals (1-2) took a 4-3 lead as senior Lauren Wring put in a layup with 5:35 left in the first quarter.
CCHS scored the next seven points on a 3-pointer by junior Parris Gray and back-to-back baskets by senior Jacey Jaggers.
Livingston Central fielded five high school students and five middle school students in the game, yet trimmed the Caldwell County lead to seven when eighth-grader Emersyn Ramage hit a layup, cutting the Lady Tiger lead to 39-32 with 2:34 left in the third quarter.
Caldwell County outscored the Lady Cardinals 16-4 in the final period to keep them at arm’s length.
Jaggers led all scorers with 20 points, making seven of 11 of her shots inside the arc. She also pulled down a team-high seven rebounds, dished out three of the team’s five assists and had four steals.
Senior Majah Hollowell added 14 points for the Lady Tigers, also shooting 7-for-11 inside the arc. She took down three rebounds for CCHS.
Gray finished with eight points for Caldwell County to go with two rebounds, two assists and a team-high five steals.
Livingston Central was paced by Wring’s 19 points. Freshman Maggie Downey put in 10 points for the Lady Cardinals.
— David Snow
Livingston Cent.10 13 11 4 — 38
Caldwell Co.15 20 8 16 — 59
LIVINGSTON CENTRAL (38) — Lauren Wring 8 3-7 19, Maggie Downey 5 0-1 10, Victoria Joiner 1 1-2 3, Kennedy Croft 0 0-1 0, Emerson Ramage 1 0-4 2, Erica Quartermous 0 0-0 0, Aubrey Leahy 1 0-0 2, Jody Gingerich 0 0-0 0, Hadley Hargrove 1 0-0 2, Kaleigh Valandingham 0 0-0 0. Total 17 4-15 38.
CALDWELL COUNTY (59) — Majah Hollowell 7 0-0 14, Morgan McDaniels 3 0-0 5, Jacey Jaggers 8 3-4 20, Karsyn Parker 1 0-0 2, Parris Gray 3 0-0 8, Maci Tyler 0 0-0 0, Brylee Butts 0 1-2 1, Katy Smiley 1 1-2 3, A.J. Hollowell 2 2-2 6, Jordan Ortt 0 0-0 0, Morgan Aikins 0 0-0 0, Presley McKinney 0 0-0 0. Total 24 7-10 59.
• Hickman Co. 49, S. Fulton 43 — At Clinton, Hickman County used its big three to make some big 3-pointers that erased a 10-0 deficit and downed South Fulton, Tennessee.
Justice Midyett hit the first of her three 3-pointers on the day to finally get the Lady Falcons on the board. Kadey Wilkey then scored the next 12 points for the hosts for a 15-14 lead after the first frame. After a low-scoring second quarter and an even third, the Lady Falcons took the lead for good with a 13-10 fourth.
Wilkey led Hickman County with 17 points, as Rancey Skaggs hit all three of her treys in the second half to finish with 12. Anna Gore topped the Lady Devils with 13 points.
S. Fulton14 2 17 10 — 43
Hickman Co.15 4 17 13 — 49
SOUTH FULTON — Au. Gore 4, Anna Gore 13, McFarland 4, Mayo 7, McClennon 5, Barclay 2, Hodges 8.
Field goals: 18. 3-pointers: 2 (An. Gore). Free throws: 5/9. Fouls: 14.
HICKMAN COUNTY — Rushing 3, Skaggs 12, Midyett 9, Wilkey 17, Lester 9.
Field goals: 19. 3-pointers: 9 (Midyett 3, Skaggs 3, Wilkey 3). Free throws: 2/5. Fouls: 11. Record: 2-0.
• Marshall 60, Bowling Green 28 — At Bowling Green, Jada Driver and Presley Jezik both scored all of their points from behind the arc as Marshall County dominated Bowling Green for its first win of the young season.
Driver drained three of her six 3-pointers in the first quarter, as she led the Lady Marshals with 18 points. Cayson Conner (14 points) and Layne Pea (10) also came up big for Marshall, while Jezik got her nine points on a trio of treys. For the game, the Lady Marshals hit 10 3-pointers, 10 field goals inside the arc and 10 free throws.
LynKaylah James led the Lady Purples with 13 points.
Marshall County22 16 12 10 — 60
Bowling Green9 5 8 6 — 28
MARSHALL — Driver 18, Conner 14, Pea 10, Jezik 9, Langhi 4, Galloway 3, Teague 2.
Field goals: 20. 3-pointers: 10 (Driver 6, Jezik 3, Conner). Free throws: 10/12. Fouls: 13. Record: 1-1.
BOWLING GREEN — Jones 13, Franklin 6, Bennett 5, Fugate 2, Potter 2.
Field goals: 11. 3-pointers: 1 (Jones). Free throws: 5/10. Fouls: 9. Record: 1-2.
