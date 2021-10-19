The second game of the night for the first round of the Fourth District volleyball tournament took place Monday, Oct. 18 between Christian Fellowship and Calloway County. Sets were tied at one a piece after the Lady Lakers stole set two, but the Lady Eagles would end up with the win, 3-1 to advance to the district championship game against Marshall County.
CFS took control with the first point of the night, but Calloway held their ground, tying the game up and taking the lead at the 3-2 mark but that would be the only lead the Lady Lakers would see in the first set. A 10-5 lead from in favor of the Lady Eagles struck a nerve for Calloway and they came back within two and remained right on the tail of their opponents before Christian Fellowship could run away with it. The set came to a close in favor of the Lady Eagles with a final score of 25-19.
Calloway came out not ready to go down 2-0 with an early fight in the second set, even controlling the lead several times. The Lady Eagles would take control of the lead at the 7-6 mark and ran with it for six unanswered points. CFA looked to be on their way to claiming the second set at the 23-14 when a 9-0 run led by Calloway’s Lydia Bell tied the game at 23. The 10th consecutive point came and the Lady Lakers took the lead and the 11th claimed the set 25-23.
With things all tied up at one set each, the crowd came alive to spark even more excitement heading into the third set. This time it was Calloway who got on the board first but would only maintain that lead for one point. CFS took over 2-1, then again at 3-2 and didn’t look back from there. They took a commanding lead and won the third set 25-11.
Set four started with a Lady Eagle 5-0 run, led by as many as eight points and won the set by seven points, 25-17.
Christian Fellowship (21-13) will advance to the Fourth District Championship game on Tuesday, Oct. 19 against Marshall County (19-5). The two teams have met three times this season and the Lady Marshals hold a series 2-1 lead, beating the Lady Eagles 3-1 in their first battle, losing 2-1, and won the third match 3-0. Tuesday night will determine whether the Lady Eagles have what it takes to tie the series or if the Lady Marshals will win yet again.
