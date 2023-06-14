Former Graves County basketball star, turned dynamic college athlete and professional, brought his basketball knowledge back to Graves County to host a two-day basketball camp. The seven-footer towered over the future generations of hoopers and they looked up to him for guidance to better their game.

“This brings back a lot of memories,” Vogt said. “I’ve logged a lot of hours on this court from working out on my own and four years of playing here, so it’s cool to see it come full circle, it’s has been pretty cool.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In