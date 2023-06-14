Former Graves County basketball star, turned dynamic college athlete and professional, brought his basketball knowledge back to Graves County to host a two-day basketball camp. The seven-footer towered over the future generations of hoopers and they looked up to him for guidance to better their game.
“This brings back a lot of memories,” Vogt said. “I’ve logged a lot of hours on this court from working out on my own and four years of playing here, so it’s cool to see it come full circle, it’s has been pretty cool.”
Vogt grew up going to Eagle camps as a youth and has fond memories learning from older athletes and is glad to be able to do the same now.
“It’s always been a goal of mine to have my own camp,” Vogt said. “We hosted team camps when I was playing in college, so it’s always been something I’ve enjoyed, being able to pass the torch and share some of my experiences with kids from here.”
The camp hosts two different age groups, a kindergarten through fifth grade group, and a sixth through ninth grade group.
“For the younger kids, it’s really just about sparking an interest in basketball,” Vogt said. “Getting them excited about basketball and hopefully they can make friends here and they can start playing together.”
“For the older kids, I just want to help them achieve their goals, whether they have aspirations to play in college and beyond or just be a better high school player. Whatever their goals are I want to try to help them achieve them to the best of my ability.”
He not only brings with him his high school playing experience, but also four years experience in college and a year as a professional oversees. He most recently finished his first professional season playing for the Vienna Timberwolves in Vienna, Austria.
That time oversees led to 28 games starting for the Timberwolves where he averaged 13.5 points per game, 10.2 rebounds per game and 2.1 blocks per game. He totaled 379 points, 285 rebounds and swatted away 43 total shots on the season.
The former Eagle spent some time with the high school players last week at their camps and says the advice he tries to give anyone that wants to play in college or beyond is to differentiate themselves from their competition.
“Something like 3% of high school athletes go on to play D1, D2 or D3, so I try to help them understand how many people are trying to achieve the same goal as them and what they need to do to stand out above the rest,” Vogt said.
While the camp only lasts Tuesday and Wednesday, Vogt says he enjoys being back in his home town where his parents still reside and will spend time getting ready for his upcoming season. It hasn’t been announced where he will play next season, but he says that announcement will be coming soon as a contract gets finalized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.