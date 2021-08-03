The Paducah Chiefs season ended with a loss to Ohio Valley League powerhouse Full Count Rhythm on Saturday in a rain-shortened 5-1 defeat.
Despite a 12-33 overall record, the Chiefs persevered and pushed through the ups and downs to make it into the first round of the OVL playoffs.
“It was a fun season. The record was not what we desired, but the young men played hard all year,” skipper Chip Cox told The Sun. “Mistakes were made at the wrong time —error, strikeouts, pitchers making a bad pitch, et cetera, but the team always fought hard.”
The Chiefs kept their season alive after a nail-biting 7-6 win over the Franklin Duelers on July 29 in the OVL postseason play-in game.
“Highlights (for me) include getting to the playoffs and having two players (Brant Brown and Adam Brian) on the All-League team,” Cox said. “Again, I was proud to lead these young men.”
The season started on June 4 with the Brooks Stadium home opener against the Fulton Railroaders. Although it ended in an 11-5 loss, fans old and new continued to Paducah’s beloved field for every home game.
“I would have to say overall, I thought the season was a tremendous success,” general manager Greg McKeel said.
“Our attendance was up by about 9% from what we had in 2019, and we had more corporate sponsors that stepped up and became part of the support for the Chiefs.”
Familiar faces for the season included former local high schoolers Ben Higdon (McCracken County), Jacob Ehling (McCracken County), Reece Hutchins (McCracken County), Bryce Haas (St. Mary), Jace Mizell (Massac County), Billy Johnston (St. Mary), Jacob Brown (Massac County), Truman Davis (Carlisle County) and Corbin Hayden (Carlisle County).
“We had several calls and emails from coaches that had players here playing for the Chiefs,” McKeel said. “They felt like it was a great experience for their players coming up and spending their summer with the Chiefs in Paducah.”
