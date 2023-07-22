The Ohio Valley League playoffs started on Friday night, when the Fulton Railroaders traveled to Brooks Stadium to take on the Paducah Chiefs. This is the first matchup of a three game series throughout the weekend. The Chiefs took this game with ease, winning in seven innings with a final score of 12-2. The second game of the series will be on Saturday night in Fulton.

The night’s scoring started early in the top of the first when Railroader’s left fielder Charlie Ferbet drove in Tasso Foster after a groundout to second base. The Chiefs quickly responded in the bottom half when Brayman Fraasman tripled on a deep fly ball to right field, driving in two runners and himself following an errant throw to third.

