The Ohio Valley League playoffs started on Friday night, when the Fulton Railroaders traveled to Brooks Stadium to take on the Paducah Chiefs. This is the first matchup of a three game series throughout the weekend. The Chiefs took this game with ease, winning in seven innings with a final score of 12-2. The second game of the series will be on Saturday night in Fulton.
The night’s scoring started early in the top of the first when Railroader’s left fielder Charlie Ferbet drove in Tasso Foster after a groundout to second base. The Chiefs quickly responded in the bottom half when Brayman Fraasman tripled on a deep fly ball to right field, driving in two runners and himself following an errant throw to third.
With the score 3-1 in the bottom of the second and runners on second and third, Will Gibbs hit a ball that got past Fulton’s shortstop that scored both Christian Beal and Sam Kestranek to take a 5-1 lead. The next two innings were stagnant thanks to great pitching from Jacob Overbeck, who pitched the entire game for the Chiefs, allowing five hits and two runs while striking out four.
The scoring resumed in the bottom of the fifth when Ben Brombaugh singled to score Fraasman with two outs in the inning. The next batter, Nate Lang, poked a ball over the infield to score Gage Griggs and extend the Chiefs’ lead to six.
Paducah then proceeded to put up their final five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. The first came from when Gibbs grounded into a fielder’s choice with the bases loaded. Fraasman followed this with a RBI single to make the score 9-1. After a hit by pitch to load the bases, Ben Brombaugh drove a ball into center field that scored both Gibbs and Fraasman. Lang singled to right field to score the Chiefs’ final run and make the score 12-1.
The Railroaders were able to pick up one more run in the top of the seventh coming from an Emery Wright single, but ultimately, that was not enough as the game ended 12-2. The Chiefs take 1-0 lead in the series as they look to close it out in game two on Saturday night.
FUL- 1 0 0 0 0 0 1- 2 5 4
PAD- 3 2 0 0 2 5 x- 12 9 0
PAD- J Overbeck 7 IP 5 H 2 R 4 K
