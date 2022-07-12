It was all smiles and cheers from parents at Brooks Stadium on Saturday night as the Paducah Chiefs hosted the visiting Henderson Flash on Parents Night.
With family members in the crowd, the Chiefs took down the No. 1 team in the Ohio Valley League with a 4-3 victory.
Jose Monegro dominated on the mound for the Paducah Chiefs, working over six innings and striking out seven.
The Central Baptist College hurler and Dominican Republic native allowed four hits, three runs, and walked six on 130 pitches to earn the win.
Also, backing Monegro was a stellar offense that outhit the Flash with Slater Schield, Kyler Carmack, and Gage Griggs, each collecting two hits.
Schield went 2-for-2 while Carmack and Griggs went 2-for-3.
Elijah Brooks led his team in RBI with three.
Paducah did not waste time, plating a run in the bottom of the first inning as Griggs singled on a pop fly to first base which allowed Schield to score. However, the Chiefs’ momentum was quickly lost as John Oberson, and Krayton Morse flew out to end the inning.
The Flash tied the game in the top of the second inning as Nick Wimber singled on a line drive to Brooks in center field.
The hit gave Colton Evans enough to score despite Brooks smoothly getting the ball back to the infield.
With the game remaining tied up at 1-1 going into the bottom of the fourth, the Chiefs took advantage of any opportunity they found.
Oberson led off the inning with a single and remained at first until Cal Cook drew a seven-pitch walk. Then, despite two outs, Schield drew a walk to load the bases for Brooks.
Brooks hit a missile to center field with a full count, clearing the bases to make it 4-1, favoring the Chiefs.
However, Brooks was left stranded in scoring position as Colby Morse grounded out to end the inning.
Things began to unravel for Monegro and the Chiefs in the top of the seventh inning with back-to-back walks. Payton Matthews advanced to third base on a passed ball, and Lincoln Hackim advanced to second on defensive indifference before Drew Dalton doubled to left field. On Dalton’s double, Matthews scored to make it 4-3.
A groundout by Casey Sorg allowed Hackin to score and make it a one-run game with the crowd at Brooks Stadium on the edge of their seat in anticipation.
Evan Oakley appeared in relief for Paducah in the top of the eighth inning. The former Marshall County Marshal tossed over an inning of work, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out one.
Former Lyon County Lyon Corey Cissell finished out the game for the Chiefs. Cissell worked an inning, allowing one hit and struck out one.
J.D. Willis took the loss for Henderson. The Willamette University hurler allowed two hits and three runs in over two innings while striking out one.
