The Paducah Chiefs played hosts to the visiting Bowling Green Pistons Friday night. After a strong early half of play for the home team, the Pistons used a rowdy four-run sixth inning to pull away and take the 7-5 victory.
Despite the loss, hometown natives Nathan Lang and Gage Griggs had a night. The former Mustang and former Blue Tornado combined for all five RBI tallied on the night, Lang with four and Griggs with one. Griggs also scored two runs and stole two bases, while Lang connected on 3-of-4 at-bats.
Lang got the scoring going in the bottom of the second with bases loaded. Griggs, Christian Beal and Nate Boon were walked in order, giving the right fielder the perfect opportunity to drive a pair in on a ground ball single to center field.
That would be it for the inning however, as a strikeout and a pair of fly outs ended the innings with the Chiefs up 2-0.
Bowling Green was quick to answer in the top of the third to tie the ballgame. Jorden Miller started the inning with a ground ball single to score Matthew Jenkinson and Zen Hiatt immediately followed with a ground ball of his own to bring home Kalcey White to tie the game 2-2.
The two-run possessions continued into the bottom of the third when the Chiefs added another pair of runs to the board. Griggs put to work his RBI with a line drive double to right field to score Sam Kestranek for the 3-2 lead. Lang would double down three at-bats later with a ground ball single to score Griggs, but the third out of the inning came when Beal advanced home to end the third up 4-2.
Defense played a solid role top of the fourth for the Chiefs as they were able to hold their opponents scoreless and allowed just one hit in the possession. Unfortunately for the Chiefs, the Pistons defense did the same, minus the successful hit, leaving the score 4-2 heading into the top of the fifth.
Bowling Green would be the next to answer in the fifth when Hiatt knocked a line drive single to right field to score Miller and narrow the deficit to 4-3.
The Pistons would capitalize by holding the Chiefs scoreless in the bottom of the fifth and doubled down with the strongest inning of the night. A loaded bases situation for White was bunted to a three-run play at the hand of Chief errors to take the 6-4 lead.
Two at-bats later, Hiatt connected on a line drive single to add one more run for a 7-4 lead.
With time running out and several scoreless innings behind them, the Chiefs were able to add one more run in the bottom of the eighth. Lang would once again contribute to the score on a line drive single to center to score Beal for what would be the final 7-5 score.
The Chiefs will be back in action on the road Saturday as they pay a visit to the Madisonville Miners before heading to Dubois County to play the Bombers on Sunday.
Bowling Green 7, Paducah 5
BG 0 0 2 0 1 4 0 0 0 — 7-16-1
PAD 0 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 5-6-3
2B: BG — T. Boyd, C. Bird; PAD — G. Griggs
TB: BG — Z. Hiatt 4, C. Bird 4, T. Boyd 3, C. Teel 3, K. White 1, M. Jenkinson 1, S. Martin 1, J. Miller 1; PAD — N. Lang 3, G. Griggs 2, S. Kestranek 1, C. Beal 1
RECORDS: Bowling Green Pistons (4-4); Paducah Chiefs (5-3)
