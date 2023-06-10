The Paducah Chiefs played hosts to the visiting Bowling Green Pistons Friday night. After a strong early half of play for the home team, the Pistons used a rowdy four-run sixth inning to pull away and take the 7-5 victory.

Despite the loss, hometown natives Nathan Lang and Gage Griggs had a night. The former Mustang and former Blue Tornado combined for all five RBI tallied on the night, Lang with four and Griggs with one. Griggs also scored two runs and stole two bases, while Lang connected on 3-of-4 at-bats.

