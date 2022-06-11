The Paducah Chiefs returned home on Friday night, June 10, to host the Muhlenberg County Stallions. The Stallions took the lead right off the bat and the Chiefs couldn’t fight back, falling 12-2.
The runners got moving early for the Stallions, loading the bases from a walk and two hit by pitches. A line drive resulting in an error hit by Garrett Dennis drove in one for the first run of the game. Another hit by pitch extended the Stallions lead to two. Kail Hill hit a sacrifice fly to right field to score the final run of the inning and build the lead 3-0.
The scoring was dormant in the second inning. The Stallions opened back up in the third, scoring five runs. The first of those came from a groundout that scored the runner on third, while the second came from a single by Kail Hill. A walk and an error from the pickoff attempt scored another and made the score 7-0. The final run of the inning came from a Noah Phillips single that scored Garrison Goins.
The Chiefs were able to respond in the bottom of the fourth scoring two of their own. A walk for Gage Griggs and a single by Elijah Brooks put runners on for Cal Cook. He singled out to center, which scored both runners, but Cook was thrown out trying to advance to second.
After a scoreless fifth inning, the Stallions were able to put up four more runs. The first two runs scored off an infield error that brought around Justin Massingale and Mack Clark. The last two came from a two-run home run by Kail Hill that scored himself and Sam Pinckert. This inning made the score 12-2.
The Chiefs were unable to produce in the sixth or seventh innings, inflicting the mercy rule. They play again at Brooks Stadium on Saturday, June 11 against the Full Count Rhythm, the third meeting of the season.
Cal Cook went 1-3 on the day with two RBIs and Brody Williams picked up a double and run for the Chiefs.
MUHLENBERG 12, CHIEFS 5, 7 INNINGS
Muhlenberg 305 000 4—12-5-1
Chiefs 000 200 0—2-5-6
WP: I Rose LP: K Hamson
2B: PC- B Williams
HR: MCS- K Hill
TB: MCS- K Hill 5, M Clark 2, N Phillips 1; PC- B Williams 2, C Cook 1, S Shield 1, E Brooks 1, G Smith 1
