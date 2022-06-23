On Wednesday night, the Paducah Chiefs traveled to Madisonville to take on the Miners in an interleague matchup in the Ohio Valley League. This was the second meeting between these teams this year, the Chiefs winning the first contest 2-1. The Chiefs took this high-scoring affair with a score of 9-5. This marks the second win in a row for the team as they look to improve for the rest of the season.
The bats got rolling for the Chiefs early in the game. Two walks and a hit by pitch loaded the bases in the top of the first. Brody Williams then cleared the bases on a double sent to deep center field, giving the Chiefs a 3-0 lead.
The Miners quickly responded in the bottom half, scoring their first run from an RBI single by Luke Mitchell. A wild pitch scores another to make it 3-2 with runners on second and third. Gavin Kriegel then roped a double into left field that scored two, giving the Miners a 4-3 lead.
After a scoreless second inning, the Miners were able to add one to their lead. James Basham scored on a wild pitch after tripling earlier in the inning.
In the top of the fourth, with the score 5-3 in favor of the Miners, Colby Morse hit an RBI single to drive in Elijah Brooks and cut the lead to one. After a Miners’ pitching change, Kyler Carmack hit a single to drive in Colby Morse and tie up the game, 5-5.
In the top of the fifth, the Chiefs loaded the bases coming from a walk and two singles by Austin Krider and Garrett Smith. Slater Schield then singled out to center field to score one and take the 6-5 lead. They left three runners stranded as the game reached its halfway point.
Two walks and a single by Cody Holub loaded the bases for the Chiefs in the top of the seventh. Schield then hit a sacrifice fly to left field to extend the Chiefs lead to two. Another walk and Garrett Smith scored on a wild pitch made the score 8-5.
Two singles by Colby Morse and Kyler Carmack put runners on in the top of the ninth. An infield error when Cal Cook was at the plate scored the last run for the Chiefs, making the score 9-5. The Miners were able to put two runners on base in the bottom of the ninth, but a double play ended the inning and the game.
This game snapped a three-game winning streak for the Miners. The Chiefs play again on Thursday at Franklin to face the Duelers. Their next home game is on Friday against the Full Count Rhythm at Brooks Stadium.
Paducah Chiefs 3 0 0 2 1 0 2 0 1- 9 12 0
Madisonville Miners 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0- 5 4 2
WP: P Henley LP: S Naturman
2B: PC- G Smith, B Williams; MM- G Kriegel
3B: PC- C Morse ; MM- J Basham
TB: PC- C Morse 5, G Smith 3, B Williams 2, K Carmack 2, S Schield 1, E Brooks 1, C Holub 1, A Krider 1; MM- J Basham 3, G Kriegel 2, J Owen 1, T Foree 1
RECORDS: Paducah Chiefs (5-12) Madisonville Miners (9-9)
