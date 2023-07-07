Paducah Chiefs

Before the Thursday night contest, the Chiefs sit with a 15-12 win-loss record for a .538 percentage, winning the last two games and 6-4 in the previous 10.

With the heart of the 2023 season ahead, the Paducah Chiefs sit in second place in the South division standings, four games behind the first-place Full Count Rhythm in the summer collegiate Ohio Valley League.

Going into Thursday night’s contest, the Chiefs sit with a 15-12 win-loss record for a .538 percentage, winning the last two games and 6-4 in the previous 10. While playing on their home turf, the Chiefs are 10-5 at Brooks Stadium. On the road, Paducah is 5-7.

