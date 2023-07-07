With the heart of the 2023 season ahead, the Paducah Chiefs sit in second place in the South division standings, four games behind the first-place Full Count Rhythm in the summer collegiate Ohio Valley League.
Going into Thursday night’s contest, the Chiefs sit with a 15-12 win-loss record for a .538 percentage, winning the last two games and 6-4 in the previous 10. While playing on their home turf, the Chiefs are 10-5 at Brooks Stadium. On the road, Paducah is 5-7.
Unlike the 2022 season, the Chiefs sit with a better record. Last season, Paducah finished with a 13-27 win-loss record, going 8-12 at home and 5-14 in away games.
South Standings
Full Count Rhythm — 18-9 — .692
Paducah Chiefs — 15-12 — .538
Fulton Railroaders — 13-12 — .520
Clarksville WhirlyzBirdz — 11-13 — .478
Hoptown Hoppers — 10-15 — .391
Bowling Green Pistons — 7-17 — .318
North Standings
Henderson Flash — 17-8 — .652
Louisville Jockey — 14-9 — .636
Dubois County Bombers — 13-13 — .500
Muhlenberg County Stallions — 11-14 — .417
Madisonville Miners — 9-16 — .333
