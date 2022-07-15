The Paducah Chiefs shut out the Franklin Duelers in a 10-0 decision on Thursday night. A combination of stellar pitching and well-placed hits, propelled the home team to victory.
Colin Murphy and Austin Brewington took care of business from the mound to keep the Chiefs opponents from racking up points. Murphy controlled seven on the nights eight innings, with Brewington coming in as clean up to seal the deal. Between the two pitchers they combined for just two hits, four walks and six strikeouts.
Scoring came easy and often for the home team as the Chiefs tallied runs in six of the eight innings played. Seven of the 10 runs scored came in the first three innings of the game, giving the Chiefs the edge early and held onto in for the duration of the night.
Kyler Carmack crossed home plate first to put the home team on the board thanks to an error in the field. Shortly after Elijah Brooks scored the second run on a Gage Griggs sacrifice fly.
The Chiefs picked right back up in the second inning with Krayton Morse and John Orberson scoring the third and fourth runs on a pitching error. Austin Krider made it a 5-0 ball game two batters later thanks to a sacrifice fly by Carmack.
The third inning was much of the same as the Chiefs added two more runs to the board. This time K Morse stole home on a wild pitch and Orberson added the seventh run thanks to a fly ball from Krider.
Scoring halted for a moment, resulting in the first scoreless inning for the Chiefs in the fourth inning. That would be of just two scoreless innings for the home team as single runs in the fifth and sixth innings added to the Chiefs scoreboard.
Slater Schield was the contributor of the eighth run when he hit a fly ball triple to center field. This game teammate Orberson ample time to round home from second base. Another triple, this time from Morse, added the ninth run courtesy of Cody Holub.
The 10th and final run of the night came via a double from Morse in the form of a fly ball to left field, this gave Brooks ample time to round home to seal the deal and close out the game 10-0.
Both teams will be back in action on Friday night to face off once more as part of the Chiefs five-game home-stand.
