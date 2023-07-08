On Saturday night, the Paducah Chiefs pulled off a masterful comeback against the visiting Muhlenberg County Stallions at the historic Brooks Stadium with a whole house of spectators looking on. The Chiefs trailed the Stallions until the bottom of the ninth when the team plated seven runs to earn the walk-off victory.
The Chiefs trailed 11-5 heading into the ninth inning and tied it up at 11-11 with a one-out, three-run home run by Nate Lang. However, the final dagger for the Stallions came as Gunnar Bingham singled to center field, scoring David Limbach as the winning run.
Will Gibbs collected five hits, going 5-for-6 in the win for the Chiefs. Gibbs finished with two RBI and two runs. He knocked four singles and a double.
Jorden Eaton earned the win on the mound for Paducah. The Three Rivers College hurler worked four innings, allowing three hits and zero runs while striking out two on 48 pitches, facing 15.
The Chiefs jumped on the board in the bottom of the second inning with Bingham singling to right field, scoring Austin Krider. During the play, Gibbs scored on an error by the Stallions to make it 2-0. However, the lead did not last as Muhlenberg County plated nine runs in the top of the third inning to take a 9-2 lead.
The Stallions added two more runs in the fourth and fifth inning. Despite the aggressive lead by Muhlenberg County, the Chiefs added two runs in the bottom of the fourth as Gibbs doubled to score Lang and Bingham flew out, allowing Limbach to score.
Manning Webb took the loss for the Stallions. Webb worked over two innings for Muhlenberg County, allowing five hits, six runs (earned), and walking one of 13 on 43 pitches.
PADUCAH 12, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 11
MUH 0 0 9 1 1 0 0 0 0 -- 11-11-1
PAD 0 2 0 2 0 1 0 0 7 -- 12-15-3
WP: J. Eaton; LP: M. Webb
2B: MUH -- M. Clark; PAD -- W. Gibbs
HR: MUH -- B. Bisson; PAD -- N. Lang
TB: MUH -- B. Sisson 6, M. Clark 3, K. Hogwood 2, G. Causey 1, E. Rothschild 1, B. Williams 1, N. Phillips 1; PAD -- W. Gibbs 6, N. Lang 5, A. Krider 2, G. Bingham 2, C. Beal 2, B. Brombaugh 1, G. Griggs 1
HBP: PAD -- N. Lang, D. Limbach
SB: MUH -- M. Clark 2, N. Phillips 2, K. Hogwood;
E: MUH -- G. Causey; PAD -- C. Beal 2, N. Lang
