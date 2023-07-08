On Saturday night, the Paducah Chiefs pulled off a masterful comeback against the visiting Muhlenberg County Stallions at the historic Brooks Stadium with a whole house of spectators looking on. The Chiefs trailed the Stallions until the bottom of the ninth when the team plated seven runs to earn the walk-off victory.

The Chiefs trailed 11-5 heading into the ninth inning and tied it up at 11-11 with a one-out, three-run home run by Nate Lang. However, the final dagger for the Stallions came as Gunnar Bingham singled to center field, scoring David Limbach as the winning run.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In