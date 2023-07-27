The Paducah Chiefs season came to an end Wednesday night at the hands of the Full Count Rhythm in a 2-1 battle in Hendersonville, TN. Paducah closes out the season with a 20-14 regular season record and a 3-2 playoff record.
It was the Rhythm that struck first in the bottom of the first inning. A triple by Henry Jackson was followed by a ground out by Drew Robertson to score the first run to take the 1-0 lead.
From there it was a battle of determined pitching and strong fielding as the following two innings resulted came out scoreless.
Paducah was able to answer in the top of the fourth inning courtesy of Gunnar Bingham. He got the inning started with a walk and Brayman Fraasman followed with a single to push his teammate up a base. Despite the following play coming out a double play, Bingham stayed poised to score at third when Luke Dymond nailed a line drive single down the left field line to bring Bingham home.
Defenses would once again take control as neither team saw a run until the very end.
Jacob Overbeck started off on the mound for the Chiefs where he allowed six hits, one run, walked two and struck out three on a 89-60 pitch-strike count and David Limbach came in for the remaining 1.2 innings where he allowed one hit, one run and struck out two on a 25-17 pitch-strike count.
The Rhythm were able to snag four strikeouts of their own across three pitchers.
Despite the lone run on the night, the Chiefs connected in five at-bats courtesy of Will Gibbs, Bingham, Fraasman, Dymond and Christian Beal.
In the end, it would be the Rhythm who would snag the final run and did so in true playoff fashion. A walk-off home run by Sam Slaughter for the final play of the game, sealed the deal and ended the game 2-1 in favor of Full Count.
The Rhythm will have to wait until Thursday night to see who they will face in the OVL Championship. The Henderson Flash and Louisville Jockeys are currently tied 1-1 in their series after the Jockeys won game two Wednesday night in a 2-0 decision.
FULL COUNT RHYTHM 2, PADUCAH CHIEFS 1
FULL 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 2-7-1
PAD 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 — 1-5-0
TB: PAD — W. Gibbs 1, L. Dymond 1, G. Bingham 1, C. Beal 1, B. Fraasman 1; FC — H. Jackson 4, S. Slaughter 4, J. Cauthron 2, W. Strange 1, T. Miller 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.