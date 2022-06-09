On Wednesday, the Paducah Chiefs faced off against the Madisonville Miners in an inter-league matchup. The Chiefs won this matchup by a score of 2-1 to win their first game of the season.
Corbin Guthman started on the mound for the Chiefs, pitching the first seven innings of the ball game. Guthman and the Miners pitcher Jake O’Connell didn’t allow a single run for the first two innings of the game.
The night’s first run of the game came from the Miners in the top half of the third inning. Evan Liddie singled out to center to drive in James Basham, who doubled earlier in the inning.
The game remained stagnant for the next four innings thanks to spectacular efforts on defense by both sides.
In the bottom half of the eighth was when the Chiefs got the bats rolling. An error by the Madisonville defense and back-to-back bunt singles by Cody Holub and Gage Griggs loaded the bases for the Chiefs.
Brothers Colby and Krayton Morse were able to battle and draw consecutive walks to give the Chiefs a 2-1 lead. They left two runners on as they headed to the top of the ninth.
Evan Oakley came in to close the game and did just that.
He struck out the last two batters of the game to retire the side and give the Chiefs the win.
Corbin Guthman stood out for the Chiefs, pitching seven innings, allowing three hits and one run while striking out four batters.
They improved to 1-4 and look to improve their record on Thursday, June 9 when they hit the road to play against the Full Count Rhythm.
Madisonville 001 000 000—1-3-2
Chiefs 000 000 02x—2-3-1
WP: C Hawkins LP: W Kiesel
2B: MM- K Valentin
TB: MM- K Valentin 2, E Liddie 1, R Wallace 1
PC- G Griggs 1, B Williams 1, C Holub 1
RECORDS: Paducah Chiefs (1-4) Madisonville Miners (2-4)
