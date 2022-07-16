On Friday night, the Paducah Chiefs hosted the visiting Franklin Duelers at Brooks Stadium for the second night in a row. In 10 innings, the Chiefs persevered and pushed through to defeat the visiting Duelers, 9-8.
The Chiefs led the Duelers with the assistance of Cal Cook’s stellar home run. Then, in the top of the ninth, began to unravel for Paducah. First, Franklin took advantage of a bad hop at third base, allowing Tre’en Dorsett to score from second base. Then Mark Castle doubled to left field, tying the game with Bryce Cape crossing home plate.
Despite attempts, Paducah could not produce the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning as Krayton Morse hit into a one-out double play. The double play pushed the game into extras with the Duelers, who have lost nine players this season, looking for payback for the previous night’s game.
Franklin plated three runs in the top of the 10th inning as Colin Hawkins allowed back-to-back walks to start the inning. Then, Gustavo Gonzalez singled, allowing Matthew Jenkinson to score and Jackson Norris to advance into scoring position.
A few batters later, Norris scored on an error by Cook. The error allowed Franklin to take a 7-5 lead before Gonzalez scored on a wild pitch. The Chiefs escaped the inning but were down 8-5.
Gunnar Bingham kicked off the bottom of the inning with a single. The next batter, JD Bogart, singled, allowing Bingham to advance into scoring position. Back-to-back singles by Cook and Tucker Love allowed Bingham to make it 6-8 against Franklin with one out.
The next batter, John Orberson, singled on a ground ball to center field, giving Bogart and Cook enough time to tie the game at 8-8. Then, with two outs, Colby Morse hit a hard ground ball and reached on an error by the new shortstop Gonzalez after Norris collapsed and was taken out of the game in the inning.
The error allowed the winning run, Love to score and end the game.
The Paducah Chiefs totaled 20 hits. Love, Cook, Colby Morse, Elijah Brooks, and Bingham collected multiple hits in the victory.
Cook and Love led the team in hits, each with four. Ben Hargrove earned the victory for the Chiefs, allowing one hit and zero runs in two-thirds of an inning while striking out one.
Jose Monegro started for Paducah. Monegro worked six innings, allowing one run on two hits.
