On Tuesday, the Paducah Chiefs visited the Full Count Rhythm in their fourth matchup of the year. The Chiefs looked to get their first win against the Rhythm, but narrowly fell short 6-5.
The Chiefs got the offense started early in the top of the first, scoring two. A leadoff single by Slater Schield followed by walks put runners on. Elijah Brooks scored on a wild pitch after stealing second and third.
With runners on second and third base and Grant Godwin up to bat, Gage Griggs scored off of a wild pitch to make the score 2-0 for the early lead.
The Rhythm were able to respond, starting off the inning with a Jackson double followed by him scoring thanks to a Tyler Franks RBI single he tied up the ball game after back-to-back singles.
Kyler Carmack hit a single in the top of the second, then stole the next base with Slater Schield up to bat. Schield then singled on a ball hit up the middle to take the lead, 3-2.
A single, double, and a walk in that order loaded the bases for the Rhythm in the bottom of the fourth. Ryan Miller then hit a double over the right fielder to score two.
Harrison Travis hit a sacrifice fly to score another and make the score 5-3.
A wild pitch scored Miller to extend the lead to three.
The game was stagnant until the top of the seventh when the Chiefs added two runs to their score.
An error and a double by Godwin put runners on second and third for Austin Krider.
He singled into right field to score two and cut the Chiefs deficit to one and make the score 6-5.
After a scoreless eighth inning, Cal Cook singled in the top half of the ninth but was unable to get around and score to tie the game.
The final score was 6-5,in favor of the Rhythm.
The Chiefs play again on Thursday, June 16 at Hoptown to face the Hoppers for the third time this year.
They look to improve their record in the Ohio Valley League as they continue on their eight-game road trip.
Paducah Chiefs2 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 — 5 8 0
Full Count Rhy.2 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 x — 6 10 2
WP: B Aita LP: M Wrinkle
2B: PC- G Godwin;
FC- H Miller, H Travis, R Miller, H Jackson
TB: PC- K Carmack 2, Grant Godwin 2, S Schield 2, A Krider 1, C Holub 1, C Cook 1; FC- H Miller 3, H Travis 2, R Miller 2, H Jackson 2, C Holbrook 2, T Franks 1, T Boyd 1, K McCarthy 1
RECORDS: Paducah Chiefs (3-8) Full Count Rhythm (9-2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.