On Thursday night, the Paducah Chiefs traveled to take on the No. 1 ranked Franklin Duelers in an interleague matchup in the OVL. The Chiefs had won their last two games and were looking to continue the streak.
They fell in this game, losing 7-6 despite an excellent performance at the plate by the team.
The scoring started in the first inning for the Chiefs.
Runners were on second and third when John Oberson hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Slater Schield and score the game’s first run.
The next batter, Gage Griggs, ripped a double in the left field gap to score Colby Morse and make the score 2-0.
Two walks and an error loaded the bases for the Duelers in the bottom half of the inning.
Three consecutive walks after that gave the Duelers the lead 3-2, but a strikeout left three runners stranded as the game headed to the second inning.
After a stagnant second, the Duelers were able to add a couple more in the third.
A walk followed by two errors scored the first run of the inning and put runners on first and third.
A hit by pitch loaded the bases. Jackson Musrock hit an RBI single to make the score 6-2.
A walk scored the fourth and final run of the inning to extend the Duelers lead to five.
Neither team scored in the fourth or fifth innings.
The Chiefs broke open this drought in the top of the sixth after loading the bases from two walks and a single by Cody Holub.
Schield was able to drive in the Chiefs third run of the game with an RBI single.
Elijah Brooks followed this up by drawing a walk to make the score 7-4.
In the top of the eighth, the Chiefs loaded the bases after two walks and a hit by pitch with Elijah Brooks coming to the plate.
He then grounded out, but drove in a run to cut the Duelers lead to two.
They then left three runners stranded as the game headed to the bottom of the eighth inning.
In the top of the ninth, Krayton Morse hit a RBI double that scored Brody Williams, but that was not enough, leaving the final score at 7-6 in favor of the Franklin Duelers.
The Chiefs play again at Brooks Stadium on Friday to face the Full Count Rhythm.
They are currently ranked as the fifth seed in the south division of the Ohio Valley League.
Paducah Chiefs 2 0 0 0 0 2 0 1 1- 6 7 3
Franklin Duelers 3 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 x- 7 5 0
WP: R Howard LP: J Barnes
2B: PC- G Griggs, K Morse
TB: PC- G Griggs 2, K Morse 2, C Morse 2, S Schield 1, C Holub 1, G Smith 1; FD- J Musrock 1, M Jenkinson 1, M Castle 1, T Dorsett 1, J Grenz 1
RECORDS: Paducah Chiefs (5-13) Franklin Duelers (12-6)
