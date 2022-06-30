As the Chiefs just passed the mid-season point, they have been on a hot streak, winning the past two games and currently have a record of 7-14. They are ranked fifth in the south division of the Ohio Valley league. They are just two games behind the Hoptown Hoppers for fourth place and eight games back from the first place Franklin Duelers.
The season has been full of highs and lows for the Chiefs, including walk-off wins and double-digit losses. When the Chiefs have won however, they have won big, with a combined score of 56-31.
Colby Morse has been impressive at the dish, going 20-48 which is a .417 batting average. Elijah Brooks has an impressive .400 on base percentage. He also leads the team in RBIs with 13.
Payton Henley has pitched a team high 21.1 innings with an ERA of 4.22 and a record of 1-1. Corbin Guthman has started three games and thrown 15 innings for the Chiefs with a 3.6 ERA and 14 strikeouts.
Another great way the Chiefs have gotten runners on base is through discipline at the plate. Through 853 plate appearances as a team, 11.5 percent of those have been walks for a total of 98.
Fielding has been a weaker point for the Chiefs this season. They have 35 errors as a team through 21 games. In their seven team wins, they have combined for a total of nine errors. That accounts for only 26 percent of errors in 33 percent of their games.
When Chiefs Manager Delta Clearly was asked about the goals for the team for the rest of the season, he said, “We just want the players to get better day-to-day and learn how to compete on the field.”
When the bats have been rolling, the Chiefs have been an electric team to watch. The second half of the season should be an improvement for the team, looking to improve their record and make some noise in the playoffs.
Their next game is on Thursday at Brooks Stadium to take on the No. 1 ranked Franklin Duelers in a double-header for their fourth and fifth meeting of the season.
