On Friday night, the Paducah Chiefs hosted the Lake Area Rattlers at the historic Brooks Stadium in a two-night exhibition matchup. The Rattlers snagged game one of the weekend series in the seven-inning contest with a 3-2 victory.
The exhibition games replace previously scheduled contests against the Owensboro Riverdawgs before the team opted out of the OVL 2023 season.
Familiar faces such as former Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado athletes Levin East and Gage Griggs competed against each other on the baseball diamond, with East representing the Rattlers and Griggs patrolling third base for the Chiefs. Along with East and Griggs, former McCracken County Mustang Nate Lang played a vital role in the contest.
The Chiefs and Rattlers will meet again on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Brooks Stadium. Fans that cannot make the game can listen on 99.5 The Fan with The Voice of the Chiefs, Todd Hamilton.
In addition, the Chiefs will host the annual Youth Camp at Brooks Stadium on Saturday morning for youth baseball players to learn from the Chiefs and coaching staff and interact with their favorite players.
