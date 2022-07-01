On Thursday night the Chiefs faced the Franklin Duelers in a double header matchup at Brooks Stadium. This was the third and fourth matchup between these teams this year, but the first time meeting at the Chiefs’ home field.
Before the two-game series, the Chiefs were 7-14 and ranked 10th overall in the OVL. The Duelers were ranked second in the league with a record of 15-6.
Because of this meeting being a double header, both games are only seven innings long.
GAME 1
Corbin Guthman started on the mound for the Chiefs in the first game, making his fourth start of the year. He and Ryan Howard for the Duelers threw a shutout for the first five innings of the game. In the top of the sixth, the Duelers led off the inning with a double by Jackson Musrock. Jay Curtis was able to drive in the first run of the game two batters later with an RBI single to right field.
In the top half of the seventh, Matthew Jenkinson led the inning off with a single. A sacrifice bunt moved him to third with Jackson Norris up to bat. He then singled to right field to score one and make the score 2-0.
The Chiefs got out of the inning after turning a double play to end the inning. The Chiefs were unable to produce in the bottom half, making the final score 2-0.
Guthman pitched the entire game, allowing two runs, striking out five, and walking one.
GAME 2
Austin Brewington started on the mound in the second game to make his fifth appearance of the year. The scoring started early for the Chiefs in the bottom of the first.
Austin Krider walked and then was moved to third after a single by Colby Morse. John Oberson then hit a sacrifice fly out to center field to give the Chiefs the early lead.
The Duelers were able to tie up the score in the top of the second due to three walks and a hit by pitch. Another walk put them up 2-1, followed by a sacrifice fly by Jackson Musrock to extend the Duelers lead to two.
After a scoreless third inning, the Duelers led off the fourth with two consecutive singles to put runners on first and third with no outs. They then grounded into a double play, but the runner on third scored making the score 4-1.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Chiefs were able to load the bases coming from two singles by Gunner Bingham and John Oberson and walk.
Unfortunately, they left all three runners stranded as the game headed to the sixth inning.
In the top of the sixth, Franklin put runners on by drawing two walks.
Jackson Musrock then hit a single into center field to drive in his second RBI of the game.
After this, the Chiefs were able to put runners on the corners after two walks and a reach on error.
At the print deadline, the score was all tied up at 5-5 in the bottom of the seventh inning.
FIRST GAME
Franklin Duelers 000 001 1—2-8-0
Paducah Chiefs 000 000 0—0-3-1
WP: R Howard LP: C Guthman
2B: FD- J Musrock
TB: FD- J Norris 3, J Musrock 2, J Evans 1, B Cape 1, M Jenkinson 1, J Curtis 1; PC- G Smith 1, K Morse 1, C Morse 1
