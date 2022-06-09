On Thursday night, the Paducah Chiefs traveled to Hendersonville, TN to take on the Full Count Rhythm in their second matchup of the season.
Matthew Wrinkle started the game on the mound for his second appearance of the year.
The night’s scoring started in the bottom of the third. Runners were on second and third after two consecutive walks and a sacrifice bunt to move both runners over when Ryan Miller came up to bat.
He then reached on base after an infield error that scored both runners for the Rhythm to take an early 2-0 lead.
In the bottom half of the fourth, the home team loaded the bases coming from two walks and an infield error. A four-pitch walk on the next batter brought in a run and extended the Rhythm lead to three.
The Chiefs were unable to produce in the top of the fifth despite a double from Cody Holub.
In the bottom half of the inning, the Rhythm added another from an RBI single by Tyler Franks.
Franks was then able to come around the bases and score after three walks later in the inning to make the score 5-0.
They then stranded three runners on bases as the game headed to the sixth.
The Rhythm started off the bottom of the sixth with a walk, a single by Henry Mosely, and then another walk to load the bases. With two outs, Tyler Boyd doubled into left field to clear the bases and give the Full Count Rhythm another three runs, making the score 8-0.
In the next inning, the Rhythm added another run to the column coming from a solo home run by Ryan Miller.
To cap off the scoring for the Rhythm, Mimbs doubled in the bottom of the eighth to score the 10th and final run of the game.
The Chiefs record turns to 1-5 as they look to get going through the weekend. They are back in town to play the Muhlenberg County Stallions on Friday, June 10 with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Brooks Stadium.
FULL COUNT 11, CHIEFS 0
8 INNINGS
Paducah Chiefs 000 000 00—0-3-3
Full Count Rhythm 002 123 11—10-9-1
WP: N James LP:M Wrinkle
2B: PC- C Holub; FC- H Mimbs, T Boyd
HR: FC- R Miller
TB: PC- C Holub 2, G Godwin 1, A Krider 1; FC- R Miller 4, H Mimbs 2, T Franks 2, T Boyd 2, H Mosely 2, H Miller 1, H Travis 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.