On Monday night the Paducah Chiefs played in a home matchup against the Madisonville Miners. The Chiefs came into the game having won four of their past six contests. Despite coming into the game with momentum, the Chiefs ultimately fell Monday in a 9-6 decision.
Nazhir Bergen opened up the scoring for the Miners in the top of the third inning when he singled into right field to score the runner Christian Kallaher. After loading the bases later in the inning, Madisonville scored their second run after a wild pitch. Tyler Froland then singled on a live drive to score two more and make it a 4-0 ballgame.
The Miners were able to add two more runs in the fourth after a N Bergen double, but Brayman Fraasman made a spectacular throw to third base from right field to end the inning.
After a scoreless fifth inning, Bergen drove in his fourth and fifth RBI of the game in the sixth after another double that scored Wyatt Cunningham and Jace Parnin and extended the Miner lead to eight.
In the bottom half of the sixth, Nate Lang drove in the first run of the game for the Chiefs after a single that scored Gage Griggs.
Headed into the bottom of the seventh trailing 8-1, the Chiefs were able to get the bats rolling, scoring four and cutting the lead down to three.
This started with Fraasman, who hit a solo home run over the left field fence on the first pitch of the at bat. A walk, a double, and another walk loaded the bases for Lang. He was able to poke a ball into the outfield for a single to score one, but Griggs was caught trying to score on the play.
An infield error scored Ben Brombaugh to load the bases and make it a 8-4 game. Will Gibbs then drew a walk to score another and cut the Miner lead to three.
In the eighth inning, the Chiefs added one more run coming from a Christian Beal single, but ultimately that was not enough as the Miners added one more run and finished the ballgame with a final score of 9-6.
The Chiefs are now split even at 13-13, as they look to climb the ranking in the final two weeks of the regular season. Their next matchup will be a Fourth of July away game against the Fulton Railroaders.
MAD- 0 0 4 2 0 2 0 0 1- 9 10 3
PAD- 0 0 0 0 0 1 4 1 0- 6 14 1
E Roberts 6.1 IP 2 R 8 H 2 K
