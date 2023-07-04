On Monday night the Paducah Chiefs played in a home matchup against the Madisonville Miners. The Chiefs came into the game having won four of their past six contests. Despite coming into the game with momentum, the Chiefs ultimately fell Monday in a 9-6 decision.

Nazhir Bergen opened up the scoring for the Miners in the top of the third inning when he singled into right field to score the runner Christian Kallaher. After loading the bases later in the inning, Madisonville scored their second run after a wild pitch. Tyler Froland then singled on a live drive to score two more and make it a 4-0 ballgame.

