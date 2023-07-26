With the help of seven RBI from Brayman Fraasman, the Paducah Chiefs survived and advanced to force a game three against the Full Count Rhythm in the OVL playoffs. Those seven RBI came in the form of a perfect 4-for-4 at bat and two homers that scored three runs each to help the Chiefs to a 12-7 victory.
The series now sits at 1-1 and the Chiefs will head back to Drakes Creek Park in Hendersonville, TN Wednesday night for a chance at the the OVL championships this weekend.
Jacob Ehling earned the victory from the mound for the Chiefs, pitching six innings and allowing five hits, one run, talked three and struck out six on a 113-72 pitch-strike count and 29 batters faced.
It was a back-and-forth battle through the first six innings with four different lead changes. The Chiefs led 4-1 heading into the top of the fourth a major improvement from the night before. The Rhythm came alive though in the top of the fifth when they tallied five runs to take the 6-4 lead.
Fraasman’s first home run took back the lead to score himself, Will Gibbs and Gunnar Bingham.
Full Count answered back with one more run in the top of the fifth to tie the game at 7-7, but Paducah doubled down in the sixth. Binghman contributed to added a run on a single line drive to center to score Sam Kestranek and Frassman capitalized with his second homer to take an 11-7 lead.
Noah Boon put the nail in the coffin in the bottom of the seventh when he connected for a line drive double to score Christian Beal for the final 12-7 score.
PAD 1 2 1 0 3 4 1 0 X — 12-12-3
FULL 1 0 0 5 0 1 0 0 0 — 7-9-2
2B: PAD — N. Boon 2, W. Gibbs
HR: PAD — B. Fraasman 2; FULL — Cooper
TB: PAD — N. Boon 4, W. Gibbs 3, B. Fraasman 10, S. Kestranek 1, L. Dymond 1, G. Binghman 1, C. Beal 1; FULL — Cooper 4, Jackson 2, Drew 2, Frankie 1, Trey 1, Levi 1, Walker 1
