With the help of seven RBI from Brayman Fraasman, the Paducah Chiefs survived and advanced to force a game three against the Full Count Rhythm in the OVL playoffs. Those seven RBI came in the form of a perfect 4-for-4 at bat and two homers that scored three runs each to help the Chiefs to a 12-7 victory.

The series now sits at 1-1 and the Chiefs will head back to Drakes Creek Park in Hendersonville, TN Wednesday night for a chance at the the OVL championships this weekend.

