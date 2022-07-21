The Paducah Chiefs finished off their regular season on Tuesday, finishing with a final record of 13-26. They look to go far into the playoffs starting with a play-in game on Thursday against the Franklin Duelers.
The Chiefs were second in the OVL in attendance with a total of 7,526 fans attending the games. This was partially due to a large number of promotional nights hosted by various companies. A popular one was when CFSB hosted a night with free entry to all fans and a fireworks show after the game.
The second half of the season was the better half for the team, earning eight of their wins out of 13. When they won, most of their wins would come in pairs. On five different occasions the Chiefs won back-to-back games, totaling 10 of their wins by this method.
Their largest win was a 10-0 victory against their playoff opponent, the Franklin Duelers. They are 3-4 against the Duelers this season, but have won the last two meetings between the teams.
“The season was a great opportunity to get kids better at the craft, plus also compete,” Paducah Chief manager Delta Cleary Jr. said. “The playoff is a plus and a fun time for them to play the game they love.”
On the statistical side, multiple Chiefs had stellar seasons at the plate. Six different players had a .240 or better batting average. Colby Morse led the team and ranked seventh in the entire league with a .359 average. Elijah Brooks led the team in extra base hits with eight and home runs with four. He was also impressive on the base path, swiping 21 bases, tied for second in the league.
On the mound, Jose Monegro had the lowest ERA on the team as a starter with a 3.71. Evan Oakley led the team in ERA with a 2.75 and had a team high in saves. Kailen Hamson had an impressive 33 strikeouts in only eight appearances on the year. The team ERA was 6.36, which ranked ninth in the league.
The Chiefs improved their winning percentage significantly from the previous year, going from .262 in 2021 to .333 this year.
A multitude of people were essential to the success and smooth running of the season. From the announcers and photographers, to the host families who allowed some Chiefs players to stay in their home, everyone had an integral part in the successful operation throughout the season.
The Chiefs look to finish the season strong in the playoffs and continue their success in upcoming years.
