After defeating the Clarksville Whirlybirdz on the road Thursday night in a high scoring 15-13 decision, they turned around Friday night at Brooks Stadium for a rematch. The local game didn’t fair as well for the Chiefs however, as they suffered their first loss to the Whirlybirdz this season in a 9-6 ballgame.
Friday’s contest was the fourth this season between the Chiefs and Whirlybirdz,with Paducah now holding the 3-1 record.
After two scoreless innings to start the game, Carson Hepworth nailed a line drive over the left field fence to give Clarksville a 1-0 lead.
The next two innings remained scoreless thanks to great pitching from Chief’s Cory Cissell and Whirlybirdz Reid Leonard.
With the bases loaded in the top half of the sixth, Cade Hitson hit a deep sacrifice fly to right field to score the second run of the game for Clarksville. The Chiefs were able to respond in the bottom of the inning when Will Gibbs drove in David Limbach for their first run of the game.
A walk and a single put runners on base for Hitson in the eighth. He singled into center field to extend the Whirlybirdz’s lead to two. A sacrifice fly and a single add two more runs and make it a 5-1 ball game.
The Chiefs were also able to add three runs in the eighth. The first came from a single by Luke Dymond, followed by an RBI by both Sam Kestranek and Will Gibbs.
Entering the ninth inning with the score at 5-4, the Clarksville Whirlybirdz had their second consecutive three-run inning. This stemmed from three straight RBI singles with two outs in the inning.
Now down five with runners on first and second, Ben Bombaugh smoked a triple down the left field line to score two and bring the Chiefs within three. Despite the late rally, the Chiefs could not produce any more runs in the inning, finishing the game with a final score of 9-6.
Their record falls to 16-14 but still hold second place in the south division of the OVL. They return to Brooks Stadium on Saturday night to face the Muhlenberg County Stallions.
CLK 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 3 4 — 9-13-3
PAD 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 3 2 — 6-5-2
2B: CLK — A. Baeman; PAD — B. Fraasman
3B: CLK — L. Stricklin; PAD — B. Brombaugh
TB: CLK — C. Hepworth 4, L. Stricklin 3, D. Dettwiller 3, M. Carter 2, A. Baeman 2, T. Horne 2, C. Compton 1, C. Histon 1, B. Merwin 1; PAD — B. Brombaugh 3, L. Dymond 2, B. Fraasman 2, D. Limbach 1
