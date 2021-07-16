Following a three-day hiatus thanks to a pair of rainouts, the Paducah Chiefs returned to the diamond on Wednesday night and suffered six errors in a 9-3 loss to the Fulton Railroaders at Brooks Stadium.
Paducah lefty Corbin Hayden ran into some trouble early on as Fulton picked up a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on a hard hit ball to third base.
Fulton would add another run in the top of the third, this time on a sacrifice fly to center field, giving the Railroaders a 2-0 advantage.
Metropolis, Illinois, native Jace Mizell helped the Chiefs cut their deficit in half in the home half of the fourth, crushing a two-out double to deep right field, scoring Bailey Reed from first base.
Just as the Chiefs began to climb back into the game though, the Railroaders answered.
A three-run top of the fifth propelled Fulton to a 5-1 lead following another costly error at third base as well as a two-run single from Railroaders left fielder Seth Gardner.
Four more runs over the final three innings would put a bow on the Railroaders victory, as the Chiefs’ late-game shot at a comeback fell short despite a two-run bottom of the eighth.
Fulton’s win over Paducah moved it to 20-13 overall and six games behind South Division leader Full Count.
With the loss, the Chiefs dropped to 7-24. Paducah hosted Muhlenberg County on Thursday and plays Hoptown at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Brooks Stadium.
