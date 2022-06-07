The Paducah Chiefs faced off against the Hoptown Hoppers in a weekend series this past Saturday and Sunday. The Hoppers swept the Chiefs in this small series, winning both games in close fashion. The matchup at Hopstown on Saturday was decided by a score of 5-3 and the game at Brooks Stadium on Sunday was an epic 16 inning thriller that the Hoppers came away with 5-4.
In Saturday’s game, the first four innings were scoreless thanks to great pitching from Matthew Wrinkle for the Chiefs and Zach Duenas for the Hoppers. The scoring drought ended in the top half of the fifth inning thanks to Kyler Carmack driving in Brody Williams with a sacrifice fly out to right field, making it a 1-0 ballgame in favor of the Chiefs.
The Hoppers quickly responded in the bottom half, stemming from a fielder’s choice and a bunt single by Drew Donaldson. The Chiefs were able to even up the score the next inning, after Slater Shield scored off of a wild pitch.
In the bottom of the sixth, with runners on second and third, Ren Tachioka roped a bases-clearing triple to give the Hoppers the lead 4-2. The next half inning the Chiefs were able to rally to get the bases loaded with one out. Gunner Bingham then singled out to left field, scoring Brody Williams but Krayton Morse was thrown out at the plate trying to even the score at four. That hit scored the third and final run for the Chiefs.
The scoring went stagnant for the next inning until the bottom of the eighth when Alex Archuleta scored off of a wild pitch to extend the Hoppers lead to two, making the score 5-3. The Chiefs were unable to produce any runs in the top of the ninth to make the final score 5-3. This game made the Chiefs record 0-2. Slater Shield stood out for the Chiefs, going 3-4 at the plate and scoring one run on the day.
Sunday’s game at Brooks Stadium was a defensive battle that lasted 16 innings. Seven out of the nine total runs scored came in extra innings. The Hoppers took this game 5-4, making their record 3-1 and Chiefs 0-3. A combined thirteen pitchers were used in this ballgame that lasted over five hours.
The first five innings were scoreless thanks to great pitching from the Hoppers Marcus Goodpastor and the Chiefs Kailen Hamson. The scoring started in the top of the sixth when Anthony Smith for the Hoppers hit a solo home run out to left field. After an error, sacrifice bunt, and a single, the Chiefs struck back in the bottom of the seventh off of a RBI groundout from Slater Shield to even the score at 1-1.
The next four innings were scoreless thanks to more great pitching on both sides. The Hoppers were able to put one on the board in the top of the twelfth when Fred Fernandez doubled to deep right field to score Joshua Rodriguez.
In the bottom of the twelfth, the Chiefs loaded the bases after two walks, a sacrifice bunt, and an intentional walk. Kyler Carmack got hit by a pitch to tie the game and keep the bases loaded. After this, they were unable to produce to continue the game into the thirteenth inning.
The game remained tied up at two until the 16th and final inning. In the top half, the Hoppers were able to load the bases with two outs with Fred Fernandez up to bat. He doubled out to center field that cleared the bases to give Hopstown the lead 5-2.
In the bottom half, the Chiefs had runners on second and third base after a hit by pitch and a single by Cody Holub. Gage Griggs hit a line drive to left field to score both Carmack and Holub to bring them within one. Unfortunately for the Chiefs that would be the end of their, ending the game with the loss 5-4.
Gage Griggs led the Chiefs with two RBIs and two hits. Kailen Hamson started the game and pitched six innings, allowing four hits and one run with six strikeouts on the day. The Chiefs fall to 0-3 as they hope to improve this week in the OVC.
They have games the next eight consecutive days. Their home games this week will be on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.
