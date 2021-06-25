It just wasn’t the Paducah Chiefs’ night on Thursday against the visiting Henderson Flash in the 10-5 loss at Brooks Stadium.
Despite tying the game at 5-5 in the sixth, the Chiefs could not produce any runs after the two-run rally in the inning.
The Flash opened up scoring in the first inning when Cody Schultz singled to center field, scoring Santrel Farmer and advancing Andrew Dalton to third base. Cody Schultz advanced to second on an error in the next at-bat, making the score 2-0, with Dalton scoring on the error.
The inning’s final run made it 3-0 when Noah Nelson hit a sacrifice fly to right field, which scored Schultz.
Paducah snagged its first run in the bottom half of the second when Jace Mizell doubled, scoring Brandon Hager.
Hager scored again in the bottom of the fourth inning when Reece Hutchins singled to right field, making it 3-2 with Paducah coming back before tying it on a Brandon Bell single.
The Flash quickly retaliated in the next inning when Nick Wimber stole second and third base before scoring on an error. Schultz, who was at the plate, tripled in his at-bat.
Once again, Schultz scored to make it 5-3 in the top of the fifth.
Mizell’s double in the bottom of the sixth inning allowed the Chiefs to make it 5-4 as Cade Rogers slid into home plate headfirst. Paducah tied it with Mizell scoring on a wild pitch, making it 5-5.
The tie lasted for only four batters before Henderson retook the lead. Nelson hit a hard ground ball and reached on an error, while Dalton scored.
In the visitor’s half of the eighth, the Flash plated four runs in the inning that kicked off with Ryan Dos Santos tripling and later scoring as Gabe Bratetic hit a sacrifice fly to center.
By the home team’s time to bat, the score was pushed to 10-5 and remained that way until the final out.
Trey Schultz took the loss for the Chiefs.
The crafty lefty surrendered five runs on three hits in 22/3 innings while striking out three.
Carter Park started the game for Paducah, throwing five innings and allowing five runs on six hits.
Park struck out four and walked one in his appearance.
Billy Johnston appeared in relief, throwing 11/3 innings, striking out two, and allowing two hits.
Hager (two runs, two hits), Hutchins (one hit, one RBI), Rogers (two runs, one hit), Mizell (one run, two hits, two RBIs) and Bell (one hit, one RBI) collected hits in the loss.
