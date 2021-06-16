HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. — The Paducah Chiefs suffered their eighth loss on the season, falling 14-4 to the Full Count Rhythm on Tuesday night at Drakes Creek Park.
Trouble began for the Chiefs in the bottom half of the first inning when Ben Brooks doubled on a fly ball to center field. Brooks would score the first run of the night on a Jackson Hannon single.
The offensive attack continued when Carlos Lara doubled to left, scoring base runners Christian Smith and Hannon to make it 3-0. The next man up, Matthew Batts, pushed the score to 5-0 on a two-run home run to center field.
Paducah managed to get out of the inning with the game still in reach, earning one run back in the top of the second when Jacob Hager homered to right field.
Full Count plated two more runs in the bottom of the third to make it 7-1, cushioning the home team’s lead on an RBI single by Tyler Littlefield and a flyout by Sam Slaughter.
By the next inning, the game was officially pushed out of reach for the Chiefs when Harrison Travis singled, scoring Hannon to make it 9-1.
The Chiefs would grab their second run of the night when Adam Brian scored on a wild pitch to make it 9-2. But, despite loading the bases, Paducah would fail to muster up any more runs in the inning.
Paducah added to its total in the top of the seventh with two runs on singles by Jace Mizell and Jacob Hager.
The game came to a close in the bottom half of the seventh when Full Count pushed the score to 14-4.
Mizell (one run, one hit, one RBI), Jacob Hager (one run, two hits, two RBIs), Bryce Haas (one hit) and Brian (one run, two hits) collected the six hits for the Chiefs (2-8).
Will Gross took the loss after starting on the mound for Paducah. Gross surrendered nine runs on nine hits, striking out two and walking six in four innings.
Billy Johnston relieved Gross, striking out three while allowing five runs on six hits and walking one. Johnston threw 2 2/3 innings for the Chiefs.
Full Count collected 15 hits in the win. Offensive leaders for the Rhythm included Slaughter (one run, one hit, one RBI), Brooks (two runs, one hit, one RBI), Smith (three runs, one hit), Hannon (two runs, three hits, one RBI), Lara (one run, one hit, three RBIs), Batts (two runs, two hits, two RBIs), Travis (one run, one hit, two RBIs), Sean Williams (one run, one hit) and Littlefield (four hits, four RBIs).
Littlefield started on the mound for Full Count, going less than an inning and striking out one. Nick James appeared in relief, throwing four innings while giving up two runs on three hits, striking out six.
Tyler Sills also appeared in relief for the Rhythm, throwing 1 1/3 innings and striking out three. Hayden Frank finished the game and gave up two runs on two hits, striking out one.
