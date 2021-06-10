An early evening rain didn’t prevent the Paducah Chiefs from hosting the Dubois County Bombers on Tuesday night, and the visitors came away with a 9-3 win.
Already leading 3-1, the Bombers scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning to take control of the game. Will Aubel and Guy Lipscomb led off with back-to-back singles, and Matthew Piotrowski followed with an RBI single. Blayden McMahel hit a one-out sacrifice fly, and Piotrowski later scored on a Paducah error that allowed Simon Scherry to reach base, giving Dubois a 6-1 lead.
The Chiefs plated a sixth-inning run on an RBI groundout from Sam Fagan, but the Bombers answered with a two-RBI double from McMahel in the top of the seventh, making the score 8-2.
Paducah scored its final run in the bottom of the seventh on a wild pitch that brought home Zach Reynolds, who led off with a single and advanced to third via a sacrifice bunt and ground out.
Dubois capped the scoring in the top of the eighth on a wild pitch that plated Tyler Wheeler, who drew a leadoff walk and advanced to third on a single from Aubel.
The Bombers (3-1) finished with 11 hits, including three from Aubel. McMahel tallied a team-high three RBIs.
Five Paducah pitchers — Mason Malone, Ryan White, Trey Schultz, Will Hudson and Trent Hyde — ceded the nine runs (seven earned) and 11 hits along with eight walks to go with seven strikeouts.
Conner Fries got the pitching start for Dubois and threw 86 pitches over four innings, allowing one run on three hits and five walks while striking out five. David Ellison earned the win after pitching a scoreless inning in relief, and Max Manning threw the remaining four frames. Manning was credited with the save after allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks while striking out six.
Brant Brown (3 singles, RBI) and Reynolds (double, single) were the top offensive contributors for Paducah (1-3), which finished with seven hits.
The Chiefs and Bombers were set for a rematch in Dubois County, Indiana, on Wednesday, but that game was postponed due to inclement weather and has been rescheduled for Monday. Paducah’s next scheduled game is in Hendersonville, Tennessee, on Thursday against the Full Count Rhythm at 6:30 p.m.
