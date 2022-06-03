It was opening night at Brooks Stadium on Thursday for a matchup between the Paducah Chiefs and the Fulton Railroaders. Both of these collegiate teams are a part of the Ohio Valley League and will play continuously throughout the summer. The Railroaders got the best of the Chiefs in this matchup, winning the game 11-1.
The scoring started early in this one with Fulton scoring one in the top of the second off of a wild pitch. The Chiefs responded in the bottom half of the third to even up the score 1-1.
Fulton scored another in the next half inning to take the lead 2-1. From there on out it was all the Railroaders scoring. They scored five in the top of the fifth, starting with a home run by Ryan Lee that scored two to extend the lead to three. The next run came from a sacrifice fly by Wesley Mann that scored Grant Davis for Fulton’s third run of the inning. The final run of the inning came from Tennessee Carranza drawing a walk to make it a 6-1 ballgame.
For the next two innings, the game remained dormant until the Railroaders struck again in the top of the eighth. This run stemmed from a Ryan Lee single that scored Jacob CeKander.
In the top half of the ninth, the Railroaders managed to advance runners six straight times, including a single by Landon Rogers, three walks, and a hit by pitch. At this point, the score was 10-1 in favor of Fulton. They scored their eleventh and final run from a sac fly by Braxton Baird to cap off the night.
The Chiefs were unable to produce a run in the last half inning, despite singles by both Elijah Brooks and Grant Godwin, bringing their record to 0-1 to start the season. The Chiefs as a team had one run, three hits, and five errors. The visiting Railroaders had eleven runs on nine hits with no errors in their opener to become 1-0 on the season.
Up next for the Chiefs will be an away game against the Hoptown Hoppers on Saturday, June 4 before returning home on Sunday to then host the Hoppers.
Fulton 010-150-013—11-9-0
Paducah 001-000-000— 1-3-5
