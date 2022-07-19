On Monday night, the Paducah Chiefs traveled to Tennessee to take on the Full Count Rhythm for their seventh and final matchup of the regular season. They are coming off of a good stretch over the weekend, winning two out of their last three.
The scoring started in the bottom of the first after the Rhythm loaded the bases coming from a single, double, and a walk. Henry Jackson singled into left field to score the first run of the game to keep the bases loaded.
The next batter walked to extend the lead to two. Cooper Holbrook followed this up with a two RBI single to make the score 4-0.
In the top of the third, the Chiefs loaded the bases after three walks, but all the runners were left stranded.
The Rhythm led off the bottom half of the inning with a solo home run by Tyler Franks. A double and a hit by pitch put two runners on for Jackson Cauthron. He then singled to score both runners on and extend the Rhythm lead to seven.
In the top of the fifth, Kyler Carmack singled, and then stole to bring Colby Morse up to the plate. He then hit a single into center field to score the Chief’s first run of the game.
The same situation arose in the top of the seventh with Elijah Brooks singled and stole second. Colby Morse then hit another RBI single to score the second run of the game for the Chiefs and make the score 7-2.
In the bottom half of the seventh, a hit by pitch and two walks loaded the bases for the Rhythm. One run scored on a wild pitch, and another after two more consecutive walks.
Another walk after a fielder’s choice made the score 10-2. An infield error scored another, then a double by Addison Culpepper made the score 12-2. This inflicted the mercy rule and was the final score of the game. The Chiefs fell to 13-25 on the season and are ranked ninth out of 11 teams in the OVL.
The Chiefs play their final scheduled regular season game on Tuesday in Hopkinsville against the Hoppers.
Makeup games will be played on Wednesday and the playoffs start on Thursday with the play-in games.
